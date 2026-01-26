Lucky Energy Reinvents On-the-Go Energy with the Launch of Its First Energy Gummies

Debuting in three flavors—Son of a Peach, Red Ryder Punch, and Bodacious Berry—powered by caffeine, fiber, prebiotics, and functional ingredients

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy , one of the fastest-rising cleaner energy brands in the country, today announced its official entry into the gummy category with the launch of Lucky Energy Gummies —the brand's first-ever energy gummy and a bold expansion of its fast-growing energy platform.

As consumers increasingly seek energy that fits real life (not just extremes), Lucky Energy is seizing one of the most electric moments in CPG. With gummies reshaping everything from supplements to snacking, the brand is charging into the forefront of the next evolution of cleaner energy—one built on balance, focus, gut health, and sustained performance, rather than short-lived spikes.

To support the launch, Lucky Energy is rolling out a multi-channel debut, including a high-impact out-of-home activation in Times Square. The initial lineup features Son of a Peach—Lucky Energy's best-selling beverage flavor—alongside Red Ryder Punch and Bodacious Berry, all reimagined as gummies. Additional flavors and a variety pack will roll out next as the platform continues to expand.

Each serving of Lucky Energy Gummies delivers:

128 mg of caffeine

7g of fiber

A functional blend of maca, ginseng, beta-alanine, L-theanine, and taurine

With 7g of fiber per serving, Lucky Energy Gummies deliver more fiber than many popular gut-health beverages while bringing digestive support into the energy category.

By stacking caffeine with L-theanine, a pairing known for delivering smooth, focused energy without jitters, Lucky Energy Gummies offer a more balanced energy experience than traditional stimulant-heavy products. Combined with gut-supporting fiber and probiotics, the gummies are designed to support sustained energy, digestion, focus, and stress response from the inside out.

The gummies are lightly sweetened with cane sugar and a touch of sucralose, offering a clean, approachable energy boost in a flexible, travel-friendly format built for modern life.

"Energy is overdue for real innovation," said Richard Laver, Founder & CEO of Lucky Energy. "The success of our beverage line, led by Son of a Peach as our top-selling flavor, proves there is real demand for simpler, cleaner energy. Gummies allow us to meet consumers where they are and expand how and when they experience Lucky. This format makes energy more accessible, multi-occasion, and lifestyle-friendly."

With 8 gummies per sachet and 10 sachets per box, Lucky Energy Gummies fit seamlessly into daily routines, from commutes and gym bags to classrooms and festivals. Designed to support energy, focus, and digestion, the gummies combine convenience, functionality, and crave-worthy flavor.

The launch also reflects Lucky Energy's deeply rooted brand ethos of resilience and relentlessness, shaped by Laver's personal journey: surviving the crash of Delta Flight 191 at age 12, overcoming homelessness, and later building Kate Farms into a $200M+ revenue nutrition brand that helped save his daughter's life. Lucky Energy was created to inspire perseverance and celebrate the lucky moments people fight to create every single day.

Lucky Energy Gummies will retail for $63.98 for a 30-day supply, or $47.98 with a subscription, and are available at LuckyBevCo.com .

For more information, visit LuckyBevCo.com, use the store locator, and follow @LuckyEnergyOfficial on Instagram and @LuckyEnergy on TikTok.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy platform built to empower people to seize the day. Founded by serial entrepreneur Richard Laver, Lucky Energy elevates performance with clean ingredients and bold, natural flavors. With functional ingredients, zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial additives, Lucky Energy fuels athletes, creators, and everyday achievers who believe success is built, not found—one intentional move at a time. Lucky Energy is available online at LuckyBevCo.com, on TikTok Shop and Amazon, and in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide.

Contact: Valeria Carrasco, [email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company