LUCKY F*CK: THE ENERGY DRINK THAT INSPIRES YOUR BEST F****** SELF

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You only get one life, and it's time to start living it. Introducing LUCKY F*CK: a new, better-for-you energy drink crafted to motivate people to defy the odds, seize their daily fortune, and make their own luck. Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver, LUCKY F*CK's clean, flavorful product line has five calories, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and five super ingredients supporting an active lifestyle.

LUCKY F*CK FLAVORS
Available in five varieties, LUCKY F*CK is on a mission to energize people to keep going for their goals, express gratitude, and reach a healthier, sustained kind of high. Life is complicated enough, so the brand keeps its ingredient list short and simple. This includes Maca (a superfood that boosts mood, focus & clarity, and stamina), Beta-Alanine (dosed just right to support endurance but doesn't overpower), Ginseng (to help boost physical and mental vigor), Taurine (known to support brain and heart health), with 20-30% less caffeine than most energy drinks on the market.

Each LUCKY F*CK can offer a one-of-a-kind taste that won't linger, with a balanced blend to help you power through wherever life takes you. The lineup features:

  • OG LUCK: A SIP OF LUCK - A classic surge of sustained energy featuring subtle notes of crisp apple.
  • TROPICAL THRILL: A DOSE OF EUPHORIA - A sunkissed surge of sustained energy featuring notes of exotic Caribbean flavors.
  • BODACIOUS BERRY: A JOLT OF STAMINA - An irresistible surge of sustained energy featuring juicy huckleberry, raspberry, and blueberry flavors.
  • ORANGE DRIZZLE:  A SURGE OF OOMPH - A forbidden dose of sustained energy featuring notes of citrusy orange.
  • RED RYDER PUNCH:  A SIP OF REJUVENATION - A nostalgic surge of sustained energy featuring the sweet taste of refreshing punch for a summertime-like sip.

The mission behind LUCKY F*CK is a theme that permeates the life story of the brand's founder & CEO, an incredible tale filled with tragic lows, dizzying heights, and relentless perseverance.  Richard Laver survived a commercial plane crash at 12, was homeless at 27, and then his daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and later "Failure to Thrive." He founded Kate Farms in 2012, a high-quality, organic, plant-based tube-feeding formula without the common allergens and ingredients in traditional formulas to save her life. It is now the #1 recommended plant-based option. 

Laver says, "With LUCKY F*CK, I want to motivate people to see beyond their current situation, whatever it may be. I learned this through practicing gratitude even in life's toughest moments." The first phase of LUCKY F*CK's rollout will occur in major cities like Austin, Miami, New York, and Vegas, with more to follow.  

The product line is available directly through LUCKY F*CK's website and at select retailers nationwide in a 19.2 oz can for $34.88 for a 12-pack and $34.88 for a 10-pack variety. It will be available on Amazon this August.

For more information, visit www.luckyfckenergy.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

For press inquiries, please get in touch with Valeria Carrasco at [email protected] directly.

ABOUT LUCKY F*CK
LUCKY F*CK is a new, better-for-you energy drink company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver. The brand creates high-quality products to motivate people to defy the odds, seize their daily fortune, and make their own luck. The product line features five flavors—with five super ingredients, including Maca & Beta-Alanine, zero sugar, zero aftertaste, and only five calories. Products will be available at www.luckyfckenergy.com and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.luckyfckenergy.com and follow @luckyfckenergy on social media.

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company

