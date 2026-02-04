Lucky Season 13: Meet the Winners of the Biggest Vocabulary Bowl Ever

The Fall 2025 Vocabulary Bowl set a new record, with nearly one million learners worldwide mastering more than 5.3 million words

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5,323,633. Yes, you read that right: 5.3 million! That's how many words were mastered in the Fall 2025 Vocabulary Bowl , making Season 13 the biggest in the competition's history. Nearly one million students, supported by more than 65,000 teachers from 6,000 schools across 120 countries, raced to expand their vocabularies, compete for top honors and prove that word power adds up fast.

In the U.S., schools competed in three divisions based on enrollment size: Division I (1,000+ students), Division II (500-999 students) and Division III (up to 499 students). International schools, teachers and individual learners also faced off in their own brackets.

Some household names returned to the top. Others rewrote the script.

Sound familiar? Saint Thomas Aquinas High School is back. The Florida school clinched the Fall 2025 championship title by mastering an impressive 88,000 words, outpacing last season's breakout winner, Woodland Middle School (TN). Woodland still made a strong showing, finishing second overall and first in its division.

Here's where things got interesting: DuBois Area High School (PA) was dethroned in Division II by steady state-wide standout Coweta High School (OK), which claimed its first-ever divisional title. And the Sunshine State stayed busy, with three Florida schools earning spots among this season's top rookie winners.

Back to our usual programming: Buckingham Collegiate Academy (CA) extended its dynasty with an eighth consecutive Division III high school championship. Muscatel Middle School (CA) locked in its third Division III middle school win, while Fred J Page Middle School (TN) kept its momentum rolling with a second Division I middle school title.

Internationally, the competition was just as fierce: France's École Jeannine Manuel claimed the top international spot, unseating Singapore's Nan Hua Primary School. And new this season, schools from Saudi Arabia and Australia put in the work to break into the international top 10.

Behind every big finish was a teacher inspiring his or her classroom and school to rack up points. Four of the top 10 U.S. teachers came from Mayville High School (MI), while overall international winner École Jeannine Manuel also claimed four of the top 10 international teacher spots.

The division winners for the Fall 2025 Season are (an asterisk indicates the school also had a top 10 teacher):

U.S. state and territory champions are listed below, with the top high school listed first, followed by the leading middle or elementary school:

The Canadian Provincial Winners are:

The international division ranks schools based solely on total words mastered—no size brackets.

The International (non-US/Canada) Winners are:

École Jeannine Manuel - France

Nan Hua Primary School - Singapore

Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School International Division - China

One Target Education - Singapore

Dhahran Ahliyya School - Saudi Arabia

Lycée Condorcet Sydney- Australia

Raffles Institution - Singapore

The Galaxy School - Wadi - India

The American College of Sofia - Bulgaria

Menntaskólinn á Tröllaskaga - Iceland

The Top Rookie Schools are:

Viera Charter School* - Florida

Washington Junior High School - Arkansas

Saint Sebastian Parish School* - Ohio

All Saints Catholic School - Florida

Wellington Landings Middle School - Florida

"Five million words mastered by nearly a million learners is an extraordinary achievement," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "It speaks to the power of consistent practice, and to how engaging learning can be when students are excited to participate."

Learning that sticks

The Vocabulary Bowl turns vocabulary building into a game, making it fun and rewarding for learners of all ages and abilities. Students master words at their own pace using Vocabulary.com's adaptive technology, earning points for themselves and their schools. Teachers rally their classes by celebrating top scorers and team wins. Every word learned helps develop the reading, writing and communication skills students need for school and beyond.

For details on how to participate in the Spring 2026 season, visit https://www.vocabulary.com/bowl/rules .

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com transforms vocabulary instruction, teaching students the words they need to know to achieve more in school and life. The adaptive platform personalizes learning by identifying each student's vocabulary needs and creating individualized learning plans. With over 17,000 curated resources aligned with textbooks, novels and English language learner content, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates into any curriculum. Gamified features, including the Vocabulary Bowl, engage and motivate students through fun, interactive competitions. To date, 4 million learners have answered 8 billion questions and mastered 400 million words on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning