Fans can score 20% off their tab at Northern California Lucky Strike centers when a Giants pitcher strikes out a batter in the top of the 7th inning

RICHMOND, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Strike Entertainment, one of the world's premier owner-operators of location-based entertainment destinations, is proud to announce a partnership with the San Francisco Giants today, running through the 2027 season. Bringing together two iconic organizations, we are uniting world-class entertainment with one of baseball's most storied franchises.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Partners with the San Francisco Giants for the 2026–2027 Baseball Seasons

Starting May 4, when the Giants face off against the San Diego Padres, attending fans can enjoy a unique offer. The program is part of Lucky Strikeout, Lucky Strike Entertainment's new baseball partner platform launching with the Giants. Whenever a Giants pitcher records a strikeout in the top of the 7th inning, attendees who visit participating Lucky Strike, AMF, and Bowlero centers and show their game ticket will receive 20% off their entire tab. This offer is valid on bowling, shoe rentals, and food and beverage (excluding alcohol), cannot be combined with other offers, and must be redeemed in-center with a valid ticket. Tickets may be used for redemption up to one (1) week after the game date shown, and the promotion is valid through September 27, 2026, at select locations.

The partnership also extends beyond this offer – encompassing a holistic experience throughout the Giants regular season. Lucky Strike Entertainment will have a visible presence throughout Oracle Park, including in-stadium signage and outfield screen activations that display the 7th inning strikeout offer. The multi-faceted union also includes community-driven opportunities and exclusive Lucky Row giveaways for fans, creating touchpoints both inside Oracle Park and at Lucky Strike's San Francisco center.

"Giants fans are some of the most passionate, and partnering with an organization of this caliber provides us with an unmatched platform to deepen our role in the cultural fabric of the Bay Area," said Julie Zukof, VP of Brand Marketing, Lucky Strike Entertainment. "With Lucky Strike San Francisco directly across King Street from Oracle Park, we have a unique opportunity to co-author moments with fans, as well as a place to be before the ballpark gates open and keep the night going long after the final out."

The two-year partnership, running from May 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027, underscores Lucky Strike Entertainment's commitment to building meaningful, local community connections. The fit is a natural one - when a sport built on strikes meets a brand with "Strike" in its name, the connection goes beyond the ballpark. By pairing the thrill of a Giants strikeout with an instant reward for Oracle Park attendees, Lucky Strike Entertainment is creating a dynamic new reason to celebrate every pitch - whether from the ballpark seats or the bowling lanes.

Participating Centers:

For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment destinations near you, please visit LuckyStrikeEnt.com, AMF.com, Bowlero.com or follow along on social @luckystrikeent, @bowlamf and @bowlerobowl. Follow along with @SFGiants on Instagram, X , TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment:

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world's premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling (Lucky Strike, Bowlero, AMF), amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit LuckyStrikeEnt.com.

About San Francisco Giants:

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 144-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 66 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Dead & Company, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

SOURCE Lucky Strike Entertainment