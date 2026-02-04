Lucosky Brookman Expands Trial-Forward Commercial Litigation Capabilities with Addition of Willard Shih and Donald Taylor

Veteran Lawyers Join Firm from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a New Jersey-based law firm with a leading national capital markets, corporate finance and commercial litigation practice, today announced the addition of highly experienced trial attorneys Willard Shih and Donald Taylor, who join the firm from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer.

The additions mark a significant expansion of the firm's trial-ready commercial litigation platform, strengthening its ability to represent sophisticated companies in complex, high-stakes disputes where business strategy, financing, and litigation outcomes intersect.

Their arrival only furthers Lucosky Brookman's nationally recognized capital markets platform.

Shih and Taylor bring decades of experience representing businesses, professionals, and institutions in sophisticated litigation matters across state and federal courts. Their practices span complex commercial disputes, business torts, fiduciary duty claims, professional liability matters, construction and real estate disputes, and contract litigation. Known for their trial readiness and strategic judgment, both attorneys take a practical, business-focused approach to resolving disputes.

"Will and Don are outstanding trial ready commercial litigators whose experience and judgment make them a huge asset for our clients and a natural fit for our firm," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Their backgrounds at Wilentz and their reputations as trusted senior advisors to businesses of all sizes are in very high demand at a time when clients increasingly desire courtroom-tested advocacy, faster execution, and legal strategies aligned with real commercial outcomes rather than litigation for litigation's sake."

Prior to joining Lucosky Brookman, Shih and Taylor handled a wide range of complex commercial, real estate and business litigation matters at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, representing clients in New Jersey and New York state and federal courts. Their work included guiding clients through bet-the-company disputes, defending professional liability claims, and litigating high-exposure commercial matters through trial and appeal.

Taylor's practice has been particularly focused on contractor, construction, and real estate-driven disputes, representing owners, developers, and commercial counterparties in some of the region's most contested projects.

Shih added, "The firm's entrepreneurial culture and commitment to delivering results made this a natural next step. I look forward to working with the team to help clients navigate complex disputes and achieve strong, common sense outcomes."

"Lucosky Brookman has built a sophisticated platform that pairs nationally recognized transactional capabilities with a growing, trial-focused litigation practice," said Taylor. "I'm excited to join a firm that is known for creativity, flexibility and strategic thinking."

The addition of Shih and Taylor reflects Lucosky Brookman's continued investment in its trial ready litigation practice as part of an integrated legal platform serving public and private companies and executives nationwide.

With the expansion of its litigation group, the firm continues to position itself as a go-to advisor for emerging growth and middle-market companies that require both sophisticated courtroom advocacy and deep experience navigating transactions, financings, and regulatory environments.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. Built on the belief that clients need more than legal advice, the firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense, with a relationship-driven, results-focused approach centered on accountability, execution, and long-term partnership.

