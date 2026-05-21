Lucosky Brookman Secures Nasdaq Approval for Optimi Health Corp., Reinforcing Leadership in Exchange Listing Strategy and Execution

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practices, today announced that it successfully guided Optimi Health Corp. through the Nasdaq approval process, resulting in the company's approval to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The approval represents another milestone in the firm's growing track record of advising companies through the increasingly complex and highly scrutinized Nasdaq listing process, an area where Lucosky Brookman has built a differentiated and highly specialized practice.

Unlike traditional legal approaches that treat exchange listings as a byproduct of broader transactions, Lucosky Brookman has developed a focused Nasdaq approval practice that operates at the intersection of regulatory strategy, capital markets structuring, and real-time execution. The firm is frequently engaged not only as primary counsel, but also as special counsel by both issuers and Am Law firms for purposes of navigating the Nasdaq approval process.

"Our role is to serve as the legal quarterback of the Nasdaq approval process - bringing together the company, bankers, auditors, and advisors into a single, coordinated strategy," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Nasdaq approval isn't just about meeting technical requirements; it's about positioning the company correctly, anticipating issues before they arise, and driving the process forward with discipline and execution. That's where we've built a real edge."

Lucosky Brookman's experience spans a wide range of successful exchange-related matters, including initial public offerings, uplistings, cross-listings, direct listings, and complex regulatory pathways. Recent representative engagements include ROC AI's Nasdaq IPO and Buda Juice's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, the first microcap IPOs of the year on Nasdaq and the NYSE, respectively, and two of the five completed U.S. microcap IPOs in the first quarter of 2026. The firm also advised on Bimergen Energy's uplisting to the NYSE and Lakewood-Amedex's direct listing to Nasdaq, reflecting its role in guiding companies through multiple pathways to the public markets in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"What differentiates Lucosky Brookman is their ability to actually get deals across the finish line," said Stephan Stein, President of Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC. "Their depth of experience with the Nasdaq and NYSE process allows them to identify issues early, navigate complexity, and ultimately make things happen in situations where execution risk can otherwise derail a transaction."

This consistent deal flow has positioned the firm as a go-to advisor for companies operating in the microcap and emerging growth ecosystem, where achieving and maintaining exchange listing standards is often one of the most critical and challenging milestones in a company's lifecycle.

The firm's approach goes beyond legal advice, integrating strategic positioning, stakeholder coordination, and proactive engagement with the exchange throughout the review process. This model has proven particularly valuable in an environment where Nasdaq has increased its scrutiny of listings, tightened interpretive standards, and placed greater emphasis on discretionary factors.

Optimi Health's approval adds to the firm's growing track record of delivering successful outcomes in an increasingly selective Nasdaq listing environment.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. Built on the belief that clients need more than legal advice, the firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense, with a relationship-driven, results-focused approach centered on accountability, execution, and long-term partnership.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP