LUDWIG+ Brings On Michael Panley As Agency's Managing Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," said Ludwig+ founder and CEO Barbara Yolles. "Michael is a brilliant and accomplished marketer who will bring a new level of leadership and expertise to our existing clients, as well as play an integral role as we expand new industries like the automotive sector."

Panley brings significant automobile industry expertise. While at McCann, he led General Motors' brand development strategies in support of their future vision and commitment to electric vehicles. Panley also led efforts around several of GM's new initiatives, including OnStar Insurance and Periscope.

"It's exciting to join this dynamic team and I look forward to helping to grow this young company," Panley said. "Having been part of this industry for years, I recognize how important it is to have a nimble, multifaceted team that isn't afraid to challenge status quo. The entire Ludwig+ team is at the forefront of innovation."

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

Contact:

Craig Dietel

973-590-4498

[email protected]

SOURCE LUDWIG+

