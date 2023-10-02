LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices

Care Smarter campaign shows how the new CQ Medical is the global leader in positioning innovations that advance human care

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, LUDWIG+ announced the rebrand of the global leader in medical positioning innovations as newly-formed CQ Medical.

LUDWIG+ is leading a complete repositioning of the new brand in the highly competitive medical positioning innovation market, including a new name, new brand identity and new campaign. CQ Medical was formed following the merger of leading medical positioning device companies, CIVCO Radiotherapy (RT) and QFix, which were the No. 1 and 2 brands in the patient-centric radiotherapy field. The name CQ stands for Care Quotient, which is defined from within the company culture as the sum of IQ and EQ.

In addition to the new name, the rebrand centers on a new campaign platform "Care Smarter," expanding on the company's innovative clinical solutions, unmatched product depth and breadth and passion for customer and patient care.

"This was an exciting opportunity to unite the strength of these two companies into the newly branded global leader in positioning innovations," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "It was clear that CQ Medical innovations are critical ingredients to making cancer treatment more precise, technology more effective and patients more comfortable."

With a first-of-its-kind campaign, Care Smarter takes on the intense emotions of patients as a way to reveal the inspiration and positive outcomes behind CQ Medical innovations. In print and OOH, "Open Letter To Fear" puts fear in its place by designing rigid radiation immobilization masks that allow a patient to see, breathe and feel as physically and mentally comfortable as possible while undergoing radiation therapy.

"Our new brand identity as CQ Medical embodies our commitment to driving innovation that improves cancer care and patient outcomes, as well as our deep engagement with clinicians and technology partners," said CQ Medical CEO Mike Sutter. "LUDWIG+ has helped CQ pave the way for us to emerge as a new global leader in innovative cancer therapy solutions."

The new campaign was unveiled with a brand video at the industry conference ASTRO in San Diego with omnichannel media, including search, social, digital, email, print, events, OOH, direct mail, and national PR. A newly refreshed website also launched Oct. 1 and showcases the new name, campaign, and brand identity. You can see the site here.

This latest announcement continues the powerful growth trajectory of LUDWIG+. The agency was recently named among the 2023 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, the 2022 B2B Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers, and the 2022 Small Agency of the Year by the Stevie Awards.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Visit ludwigplus.com .

About CQ Medical

CQ Medical is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy and cancer therapy solutions. With primary locations in Iowa and Pennsylvania and employees worldwide, the company has more than 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market.

