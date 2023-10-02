LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices

News provided by

LUDWIG+

02 Oct, 2023, 12:22 ET

Care Smarter campaign shows how the new CQ Medical is the global leader in positioning innovations that advance human care

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, LUDWIG+ announced the rebrand of the global leader in medical positioning innovations as newly-formed CQ Medical.

Continue Reading
LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices
LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices
LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices
LUDWIG+ Rebrands Global Leader in Patient Medical Positioning Devices

LUDWIG+ is leading a complete repositioning of the new brand in the highly competitive medical positioning innovation market, including a new name, new brand identity and new campaign. CQ Medical was formed following the merger of leading medical positioning device companies, CIVCO Radiotherapy (RT) and QFix, which were the No. 1 and 2 brands in the patient-centric radiotherapy field. The name CQ stands for Care Quotient, which is defined from within the company culture as the sum of IQ and EQ.

In addition to the new name, the rebrand centers on a new campaign platform "Care Smarter," expanding on the company's innovative clinical solutions, unmatched product depth and breadth and passion for customer and patient care.

"This was an exciting opportunity to unite the strength of these two companies into the newly branded global leader in positioning innovations," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "It was clear that CQ Medical innovations are critical ingredients to making cancer treatment more precise, technology more effective and patients more comfortable."

With a first-of-its-kind campaign, Care Smarter takes on the intense emotions of patients as a way to reveal the inspiration and positive outcomes behind CQ Medical innovations. In print and OOH, "Open Letter To Fear" puts fear in its place by designing rigid radiation immobilization masks that allow a patient to see, breathe and feel as physically and mentally comfortable as possible while undergoing radiation therapy.

"Our new brand identity as CQ Medical embodies our commitment to driving innovation that improves cancer care and patient outcomes, as well as our deep engagement with clinicians and technology partners," said CQ Medical CEO Mike Sutter. "LUDWIG+ has helped CQ pave the way for us to emerge as a new global leader in innovative cancer therapy solutions."

The new campaign was unveiled with a brand video at the industry conference ASTRO in San Diego with omnichannel media, including search, social, digital, email, print, events, OOH, direct mail, and national PR. A newly refreshed website also launched Oct. 1 and showcases the new name, campaign, and brand identity. You can see the site here.

This latest announcement continues the powerful growth trajectory of LUDWIG+. The agency was recently named among the 2023 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, the 2022 B2B Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers, and the 2022 Small Agency of the Year by the Stevie Awards.

About LUDWIG+
LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Visit ludwigplus.com.

About CQ Medical
CQ Medical is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy and cancer therapy solutions. With primary locations in Iowa and Pennsylvania and employees worldwide, the company has more than 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market.

SOURCE LUDWIG+

Also from this source

Global Radiotherapy Leaders CIVCO-RT and Qfix Tap LUDWIG+ as Creative Agency of Record

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.