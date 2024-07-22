Lufthansa Technik, Boeing Sign License Agreement for 787 Dreamliner Cabin Modifications

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Lufthansa Technik announced an agreement to designate Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing-licensed Service Center (BLSC) for cabin modifications on 787 Dreamliner airplanes, bringing additional choice and capacity to the market.

As a BLSC, Lufthansa Technik is licensed to perform interior modifications on the 787 as an external MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service provider.

Boeing and Lufthansa Technik leaders announced a new joint agreement designating Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing-licensed Service Center for 787 Dreamliner cabin modifications. (Boeing photo) Lufthansa Technik is selected by Boeing to expand 787 interior modification capacity and choice in the market. (Boeing photo) Lufthansa Technik is licensed to perform interior modifications on the Boeing 787. (Boeing photo)

"We are pleased to bring additional interior modification capacity to 787 owners and operators by designating Lufthansa Technik as a Boeing Licensed Service Center. Through this novel collaboration, customers will benefit from Lufthansa Technik's decades of MRO experience, and familiarity with the 787 platform," said Doug Backhus, vice president of Boeing Cabins, Modifications and Maintenance.

Operators, lessors and other companies with 787 cabin modification needs will now have the choice to work with Lufthansa Technik. As a BLSC for 787 cabin modifications, Lufthansa Technik can design a new cabin interior, provide the associated engineering and perform the integration in accordance with the customer's wishes. Along with the license granted by Boeing, Lufthansa Technik will also cover certification of the modification projects. The cabin modifications on the popular long-haul widebody will be performed at one of the MRO provider's global network facilities.

"This is a great endorsement from Boeing of Lufthansa Technik's outstanding cabin modification services. Customers looking to modify the interior of their Dreamliner will be able to find the full range of services from us. As Boeing's licensed Service Center for cabin modification of the 787, we are pleased to contribute our expertise in this area and to create additional capacity in the market as the world's largest MRO provider," said Harald Gloy, chief operating officer at Lufthansa Technik.

The two parties will continue to make the necessary preparations to enable Lufthansa Technik to start its first 787 cabin modification project in 2025. The BLSC will complement Boeing's existing 787 Interior Modifications offerings with additional capacity for the market.

This agreement on 787 cabin modifications follows the completion of the first base maintenance event on a 787 Dreamliner this April at Lufthansa Technik Malta.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

