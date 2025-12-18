THE 28TH ANNUAL "FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS," HOSTED BY JULIE CHEN MOONVES, PRODUCED BY ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL, AIRS DEC. 20 ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+

Legendary "Survivor" Host Jeff Probst to Receive the Icon Award in a Celebration of Family-Oriented Film and Television

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Chen Moonves (BIG BROTHER) will host the 28th annual FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS, celebrating excellence in family-oriented film and television, airing Saturday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

Emmy® Award winner Jeff Probst, who has defined adventure television for a generation through CBS' long-running global phenomenon SURVIVOR, will be honored with this year's Television Icon Award for his lasting cultural impact. Legendary magic and comedy duo Penn & Teller will receive the Outstanding Family Entertainers Award, celebrating 50 years of captivating audiences, and the night will feature special performances by country music superstar Blake Shelton.

The FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS proudly supports the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program, a year-round initiative serving families nationwide. This year's broadcast will highlight the Marines' ongoing efforts to empower children with the tools they need to thrive.

FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS is produced by Associated Television International.
For more details and the full list of nominees, visit https://familyfilmawards.com.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

