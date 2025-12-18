THE 28TH ANNUAL "FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS," HOSTED BY JULIE CHEN MOONVES, PRODUCED BY ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL, AIRS DEC. 20 ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+

News provided byAssociated Television International
Dec 18, 2025, 11:00 ET
Legendary "Survivor" Host Jeff Probst to Receive the Icon Award in a Celebration of Family-Oriented Film and Television
BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Chen Moonves (BIG BROTHER) will host the 28th annual FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS, celebrating excellence in family-oriented film and television, airing Saturday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.
