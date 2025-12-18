THE 28TH ANNUAL "FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS," HOSTED BY JULIE CHEN MOONVES, PRODUCED BY ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL, AIRS DEC. 20 ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+

Emmy® Award winner Jeff Probst, who has defined adventure television for a generation through CBS' long-running global phenomenon SURVIVOR, will be honored with this year's Television Icon Award for his lasting cultural impact. Legendary magic and comedy duo Penn & Teller will receive the Outstanding Family Entertainers Award, celebrating 50 years of captivating audiences, and the night will feature special performances by country music superstar Blake Shelton.

The FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS proudly supports the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots program, a year-round initiative serving families nationwide. This year's broadcast will highlight the Marines' ongoing efforts to empower children with the tools they need to thrive.

FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS is produced by Associated Television International.

