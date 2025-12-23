Popstar! Best of 2025: The Fan-Voted Entertainment Rewind That Defined the Year

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with commentary from Devon Werkheiser, Garrett Clayton, Carmen Hodgson, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Anna Maria Francesca Perez de Tagle Kline, the special is powered entirely by Popstar Magazine readers. Thousands of fans submitted votes, with every ballot counted to determine Top 5 countdowns across pop entertainment's biggest categories.

The show spans the full entertainment landscape, including theatrical and streaming movies, new and returning television series, music's biggest artists, songs, and albums, viral internet moments, celebrity travel trends, sports highlights, impactful stories, and fashion-forward stars who turned every appearance into a moment.

Popstar! Best of 2025 spotlights major theatrical releases such as Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning and Superman, streaming favorites like Happy Gilmore 2 and Kpop Demon Hunters, buzzy new TV series and highly anticipated returning seasons, chart-dominating artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny, and the viral moments that shaped the online conversation.

More than a countdown, the special reflects how entertainment connected audiences in 2025 — from shared laughs and obsessions to stories that made a real impact beyond the screen.

How to Watch:

Popstar! Best of 2025 airs on The CW and CW+

Airdate: December 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Media Enquiries:

Emma Sharratt MacEachern / [email protected]

SOURCE Associated Television International