Popstar! Best of 2025: The Fan-Voted Entertainment Rewind That Defined the Year

News provided by

Associated Television International

Dec 23, 2025, 11:00 ET

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From blockbuster premieres to viral moments, Popstar! Best of 2025 is a fan-voted celebration of the movies, shows, music, and cultural moments that defined the year. Featuring Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift and so much more!

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with commentary from Devon Werkheiser, Garrett Clayton, Carmen Hodgson, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Anna Maria Francesca Perez de Tagle Kline, the special is powered entirely by Popstar Magazine readers. Thousands of fans submitted votes, with every ballot counted to determine Top 5 countdowns across pop entertainment's biggest categories.

The show spans the full entertainment landscape, including theatrical and streaming movies, new and returning television series, music's biggest artists, songs, and albums, viral internet moments, celebrity travel trends, sports highlights, impactful stories, and fashion-forward stars who turned every appearance into a moment.

Popstar! Best of 2025 spotlights major theatrical releases such as Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning and Superman, streaming favorites like Happy Gilmore 2 and Kpop Demon Hunters, buzzy new TV series and highly anticipated returning seasons, chart-dominating artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny, and the viral moments that shaped the online conversation.

More than a countdown, the special reflects how entertainment connected audiences in 2025 — from shared laughs and obsessions to stories that made a real impact beyond the screen.

How to Watch:

Popstar! Best of 2025 airs on The CW and CW+
Airdate: December 26, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM

Media Enquiries:

Emma Sharratt MacEachern / [email protected]

SOURCE Associated Television International

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

THE 28TH ANNUAL "FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS," HOSTED BY JULIE CHEN MOONVES, PRODUCED BY ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL, AIRS DEC. 20 ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+

THE 28TH ANNUAL "FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS," HOSTED BY JULIE CHEN MOONVES, PRODUCED BY ASSOCIATED TELEVISION INTERNATIONAL, AIRS DEC. 20 ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT+

Julie Chen Moonves (BIG BROTHER) will host the 28th annual FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS, celebrating excellence in family-oriented film and television,...
TUNE IN: THE CW TO AIR "THE 93rd ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE" ON DECEMBER 12, 2025 WITH GRAND MARSHAL LUKE WILSON

TUNE IN: THE CW TO AIR "THE 93rd ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE" ON DECEMBER 12, 2025 WITH GRAND MARSHAL LUKE WILSON

Viewers nationwide are invited to tune in to The CW for the primetime broadcast of The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics