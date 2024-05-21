Lukka Acquires Coinfirm bringing Audited Data to Blockchain Analytics, Compliance, and Investigations

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the global leader in enterprise digital asset data and software solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Coinfirm, a top-tier European based blockchain analytics software company. This acquisition deepens Lukka's existing capabilities to now support a comprehensive set of on-chain analytics of compliance, AML, sanction screening, entity due diligence, and investigations business needs. The new combined offering utilizes the industry's only audited , institutional grade datasets at a time when trust in the quality and accuracy of data has become essential.

Since 2016, Coinfirm has been at the forefront of digital asset transaction analysis and monitoring, specializing in compliance, AML (Anti-Money Laundering) detection, and advanced blockchain analytics. Lukka's enterprise focused approach integrates Coinfirm blockchain data into its platforms with conventional financial information, and maintains existing trusted standards in the form of an AICPA SOC Operational risk controls. Coinfirm was a natural addition to Lukka's existing product suite due to their prior adherence to AICPA SOC 2 standards, audited by a Big 4 accounting firm.

"Our customers have stated very clearly that they want data that they can trust and that they have too many overlapping vendors, which creates inefficiency and unnecessary spending. We spent years of due diligence across hundreds of businesses and customer feedback discussions and very carefully selected Coinfirm.

Ultimately, the decision was easy - the team that they have built is incredibly talented and their data quality is best in class. At Lukka we know data and the data behind their on-chain analytics and investigative products was the most comprehensive and highest quality. Lukka is a single provider for all of your crypto data needs." said Robert Materazzi, CEO at Lukka.

The integration of the Coinfirm team and products with Lukka is not just an expansion of services but a strategic move towards offering an unmatched range of on-chain and off-chain data solutions. In addition to Lukka's commercial strategy, the story doesn't end with this acquisition. Lukka is continuously assessing opportunities to partner and work with great teams across the world.

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk-mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. As a global company, headquartered in the United States, Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data in a global crypto ecosystem with traditional business and reporting requirements.

All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology operational risk. Lukka has obtained AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits, an ISO/IEC-27001 certification, NIST Cybersecurity Assessment, and continues to lead the industry with best in class technology risk governance.

