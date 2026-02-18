Luma Health Accelerates the Shift to Operational AI Across Health System Workflows

Operational AI gains momentum as health systems deploy Luma's platform to run operations end to end

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health systems face labor shortages, fragmented workflows, and rising patient demand—challenges incremental automation has not solved. Luma Health shared new momentum from its Operational AI platform built to run healthcare workflows end to end rather than optimize isolated tasks.

Luma's Operational AI saved 2MM+ hours of staff time in 2025.

Operational AI executes complex work from start to finish, with shared context and orchestration across the EHR and downstream systems. Powered by Spark, Luma's AI core, the platform coordinates agents and workflows across patient access, engagement, intake, and payments. It builds on Luma's decade of healthcare automation and orchestration, now scaling as health systems demand predictable AI outcomes.

Deployment of AI workflows at 50+ health systems for 2MM+ hours of time savings in 2025 signals a shift from point solutions to system-level execution.

Beyond AI Automation: Operational AI Across the Healthcare Journey

Luma's Operational AI platform spans four interconnected categories of operational work: Access, Engagement, Intake, and Payment Capture. Core capabilities include:

Access: New patient acquisition, referral and fax workflows, order orchestration, scheduling and rescheduling, and waitlist management.

Engagement: Conversational patient access, intelligent messaging, and patient-initiated interactions across channels.

Intake: Responsive intake and registration, urgent care wait time visibility, clinic flow optimization, and patient and staff readiness checklists.

Payment Capture: Eligibility verification, prior authorization support, and copay and balance collection.

Health System Impact of Luma's Operational AI Platform

Across the U.S. and internationally, health systems use Luma to reduce administrative burden and recover capacity. To date, customers have used Luma's AI to:

Save 2.5MM+ staff hours.

Handle 350,000+ care-related next steps.

Power hundreds of agentic workflows including intelligent no-show recapture, post-discharge follow-up, and closed-loop referral management.

Maximize revenue across the patient journey by bringing in more demand, filling more slots, collecting more payments, and converting more referrals.

Noteworthy examples include uses of Luma's Document Flow Agent, Order Management Agent, and Conversational Agent at leading health systems using Epic, MEDITECH, eClinicalWorks, Oracle Health, and athenahealth EHRs.

Document Flow Agent and Order Management Agent: Intelligent Fax, Order, and Referral Orchestration

Fax-based workflows cause delays and lost revenue across healthcare operations. Luma's Document Flow Agent automates them at health systems like University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Northfield Hospital + Clinics, and DENT Neurologic Institute. Use cases include referral intake, prescription refill requests, and ROI processing, with no manual sorting or follow-up for staff.

When a referral is processed, Spark triggers downstream workflows like patient outreach and self-service scheduling, and closes the loop with referring providers. At DENT Neurologic Institute, which processes hundreds of faxes for high-value specialty services every day, automation of fax workflows represents significant efficiency gains.

"Faxes often create bottlenecks that require staff working manually to avoid delays in care, and at a large specialty organization like DENT the volume is unsustainable," said Emily Smythe, EMR & Technology Systems Manager. "Luma's AI is fast, accurate, and gets more patients in the door."

Conversational Agent: Omnichannel Patient Communication

High call volumes and long wait times create access delays and staff burden. Luma's Conversational Agent acts as an omnichannel concierge, handing off to Luma's Scheduling Agent to manage appointments directly in the EHR, without manual calls or follow-up.

Health systems like the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Mee Memorial Healthcare System, Albany ENT & Allergy Services, and Sun River Health use the Conversational Agent to handle access at scale.

At Sun River Health, the agent now manages a large share of inbound patient access interactions, routing to staff only when needed. This reduced call abandonment by more than one-third and cut average call answer times by 75 percent.

"We've partnered with Luma for years to help patients connect with us more easily, no matter their needs," said Carlos Ortiz, COO at Sun River Health. "Luma's AI agent now handles a large volume of access work autonomously, helping our call center serve patients faster without adding staff."

Agentic Innovation Across Luma's Platform

As health systems consolidate vendors and push for measurable outcomes, Luma continues to expand Spark-orchestrated workflows across outbound engagement, financial clearance, prior authorization, and revenue recovery. Customers are increasingly designing and governing their own multi-agent workflows in Luma, extending Operational AI across teams.

In 2026, Luma's Operational AI platform will continue to evolve, applying the latest AI technology to orchestrate critical front- and back-end workflows across the patient journey.

"For a decade, we've used the best available technology to prevent digital dead ends and move patients to the next step," said Marcelo Oliveira, Luma's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "AI now enables the orchestration that healthcare access needs—proactive, connected, and informed by EHR data."

Near-term roadmap highlights include:

Outbound conversational coordination

The Conversational Agent will expand beyond inbound requests to handle proactive follow-up. By reviewing EHR data, visit notes, and prescriptions, it will identify incomplete next steps and reach out automatically to reduce missed follow-ups.





The Conversational Agent will expand beyond inbound requests to handle proactive follow-up. By reviewing EHR data, visit notes, and prescriptions, it will identify incomplete next steps and reach out automatically to reduce missed follow-ups. Prior authorization coordination

Luma's Order Management Agent will manage prior authorization end to end, from insurance verification to payer outreach and scheduling after approval, helping shorten clearance timelines and prevent delays.





Luma's Order Management Agent will manage prior authorization end to end, from insurance verification to payer outreach and scheduling after approval, helping shorten clearance timelines and prevent delays. AI workflow builder

Health systems will design and govern multi-step AI workflows directly in Luma, giving teams control to adapt processes without custom development or third-party tools.

To learn more about Luma's Operational AI:

About Luma Health

Luma Health 's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has research and development centers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health