Luma Health Welcomes Michael Chou as SVP of Product To Accelerate Operational AI Development

Early Investor & Seasoned SaaS Innovator Brings Vast Vertical Expertise, Product Development, & Integration Experience To Advance Luma's Category-Defining AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health , an AI-native platform automating healthcare operations, has welcomed veteran product executive Michael Chou to its team as Senior Vice President of Product.

In his role, Chou leads Luma's AI innovation, developing new AI products and building on Luma's end-to-end platform to solve the biggest operational challenges in healthcare—friction, cost, and patient frustration—and drive practical, measurable improvements.

Luma welcomes Michael Chou as its SVP of Product, helping accelerate AI R&D.

"Michael has spent his career building exactly what healthcare needs right now: smart platforms people can trust to get work done," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's CEO and co-founder. "He understands end users' needs and has a proven track record in building products that deliver measurable ROI in industries where there's no room for error. We're thrilled to have his execution experience and thoughtful perspective on board."

About Michael Chou

An early investor in and long-time advisor to Luma, Chou brings decades of experience building and scaling leading-edge solutions for high-growth companies. He's spent most of his career turning software products into mission-critical systems of record across high-stakes industries. Highlights of his career include:

Multiple VP and senior head of product roles at Salesforce, where he led the fastest-growing product in Salesforce history

Chief Product Officer at BuildOps, an AI-powered field service management platform for commercial contractors, which he helped grow to unicorn status, attracting a $127M investment

VP of Product Management at Okta, where he led the company's entry into the zero-trust Privileged Access Management market and built Identity solutions for the U.S. federal government

SVP of Product at Convex (acquired by ServiceTitan), a dynamic, sales intelligence and engagement platform for commercial services

"I've been so impressed with how Luma is solving the day-to-day bottlenecks that impact access to care, staff workload, and financial performance for health systems," Chou said. "Beyond the product, I've been equally impressed by Luma's culture and exceptional team prioritize execution, accountability, and trust. I believe strongly in this mission and team, and I'm ready to continue Luma's growth as the defining operational AI platform.

Luma Is Doubling Down on Operational AI

Luma's R&D roadmap is focused on end-to-end operational AI that accelerates workflows and streamlines care for health systems and patients. Unlike most AI solutions that surface information but don't complete next steps, Luma owns operations end-to-end, from access to appointment readiness to financials, without human intervention.

As the company expands its core Spark platform, Chou will lead the team in harnessing a decade of real-world experience in patient engagement and EHR integration to deploy new solutions that reduce healthcare administrative burden and maximize outcomes.

"Luma has been automating the operational sludge in healthcare for nearly a decade," Iqbal said. "Michael has been in the trenches, building platforms that handle messy real-world workflows and complex permissions, integrations, and data models—exactly how healthcare operates. This is a perfect match and a natural evolution of his journey with our team."

To learn more about how Luma drives measurable healthcare outcomes, visit www.lumahealth.io .

About Luma Health

Luma Health 's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has research and development centers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health