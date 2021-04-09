Luma Health Celebrates One Millionth COVID-19 Vaccination And Scales Up For Millions More

"Getting millions of people in the door for a COVID-19 vaccination is a challenge Luma Health is uniquely suited for." Tweet this

As the entire country quickly becomes eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to meet the Biden administration's vaccination goals, Luma Health's platform is ready to meet the demand. Health systems like Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx have used Luma Health broadcast messages to reach essential workers and first responders as they became eligible and to scale up as eligibility increases. More than 19.5 million patients have received a vaccine related Luma Health message nationwide.

Luma Health's platform is designed to make each patient's experience delightful and personal, even at a large scale. Patients can schedule and change appointments with a tap, leaving staff free to focus on vaccinating as many people as possible. When more vaccines become available, patients on Luma Health's Smart Waitlist are texted automatically about scheduling an appointment. To date, more than 500,000 patients have used the waitlist to schedule an appointment as soon as one is available.

"The challenge of vaccinating millions of Americans seems daunting, but we can make a huge difference by making the experience fast, simple, and personal for each patient," said Aditya Bansod, Luma Health's co-founder and chief technology officer. "We're looking forward to helping hospitals, clinics, and health systems reach millions more people in the coming weeks."

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Every single point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective, from accessing care to achieving health goals. Luma Health empowers providers to make this a reality through its digital health solutions, designed to boost access, streamline patient-provider communications, and drive increased revenues.

Thousands of providers and more than 24 million patients across the United States use Luma Health's platform today.

Learn more about Luma Health at https://www.lumahealth.io.

Contact Information:

Jennifer on behalf of Luma Health

[email protected]

t: 223 444 6131

SOURCE Luma Health

Related Links

http://www.lumahealth.io

