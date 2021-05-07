Luma Health Partners With Patient Access Collaborative To Improve Health Equity Across U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luma Health is excited to announce its partnership with the Patient Access Collaborative (PAC) , the pioneering forum of patient access experts at academic health systems and children's hospitals nationwide, through its Industry Partner program. As PAC's more than 1,700 members nationwide work together to solve problems and expand patients' access to healthcare in the ambulatory enterprise, Luma Health's subject matter experts and patient engagement platform will be available to help.

"PAC is a true collaborative of patient access leaders finding the best strategies to facilitate access for all patients into the ambulatory setting," said PAC's founder, Elizabeth Woodcock. "We selected Luma Health to join PAC because of their strong track record of innovation and technology delivery and their reputation in the patient access community. Partnering with Luma Health gives our members innovative technology solutions to help them get patients in for care."

Luma Health will work with PAC members, many of whom are already using its platform, to address challenges in patient access based on its experience at more than 26,000 locations nationwide, from health systems to small clinics and federally qualified health centers. Luma Health's patient journey platform has recently been deployed at nearly 700 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the United States. PAC members can connect with subject matter experts from Luma Health to find solutions to their specific needs based on input from peers.

The Luma Health platform is designed to give patients and staff an accessible, simple experience with an EHR-integrated text-first communication platform. Patients can text - no portal login or app download needed - for anything from referral scheduling and provider messaging to contact-free check-in.

"Our core belief is that it shouldn't be hard for patients to get healthcare," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma Health's co-founder and CEO. "We've been impressed by the work that PAC is doing to democratize patient access and technology, and it's a natural fit to partner with PAC to help its members improve equitable access to care."

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Every single point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective, from accessing care to achieving health goals. Luma Health empowers providers to make this a reality through its digital health solutions, designed to boost access, streamline patient-provider communications, and drive increased revenues.Thousands of providers and more than 24 million patients across the United States use Luma Health's platform today.

