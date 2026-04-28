Luma Health Welcomes Eric Ingram as CFO; Luma's Operational AI Scales to Serve Half of United States in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, has welcomed Eric Ingram as Chief Financial Officer. Ingram will enable Luma's rapid scale across the US and globally, as the company reaches $100M revenue. This scale will enable 1,400+ health systems to serve more patients – half of the United States – with better access and fewer bottlenecks.

Luma welcomes Eric Ingram as its CFO.

"Health systems are adopting our AI to make a difference in their day-to-day operations, transform their most challenging workflows, and improve their bottom line," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's CEO and co-founder. "Eric has guided high-growth companies through a similar stage of scale, and he'll help us continue to execute our plan to achieve $100M in revenue and ultimately deliver better outcomes for more health systems."

About Eric Ingram

Ingram has deep experience scaling healthcare and technology businesses. Highlights of his career include:

Serving as CFO of TractManager Holdings, where he helped grow the business to $100M and led the company through its sale to symplr.

Scaling technology companies modernizing operations across industries, with CFO roles at Magaya in logistics automation and Logitix in live event ticketing analytics.

"I look for companies that are growing and full of people excited about what's next. Luma is both," Ingram said. "The business is strong, the product roadmap is ambitious, the Operational AI platform is delivering tangible outcomes. I'm ready to accelerate our momentum and build the financial foundation for this next stage of growth."

Luma continues to invest in Operational AI

Following Luma's significant momentum from Operational AI in 2025, the company is continuing to invest in product development and the leaders needed to bring Operational AI to more health systems.

Its recent product release, R&D roadmap, and continued company growth support a mission to solve bottlenecks and missed steps across both front- and back-office workflows.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has R&D centers in the US, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with 100+ million patients across the US, UK, Canada, and the Caribbean.

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SOURCE Luma Health