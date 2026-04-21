Luma Health's New Operational AI Features Close Gaps That Prevent Care

Spring 2026 release automates the handoffs that typically fall to staff with AI no-show recovery, fax-to-follow-up intelligence, and no-code workflow orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health's Spring 2026 product release introduces new Operational AI capabilities to finish the jobs that traditional tools often leave to staff, from no-show rescheduling to clinical results follow-up. The release builds on AI workflows that saved 2.5 million hours across health systems and handled 350,000+ care-related next steps, and advances Luma's mission to close the operational gaps that prevent care.

"Healthcare often depends on staff to keep patients from falling through the cracks," said Marcelo Oliveira, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "No-shows, unprocessed referrals and results, and incomplete workflows are some of the challenges we hear about most. Now, follow-up happens without staff needing to serve as the connector."

Luma's Operational AI executes complex work from start to finish, with shared context and orchestration across the EHR and downstream systems. Highlights of the spring 2026 release include:

Workflow Builder, a no-code orchestration engine that lets health systems define the triggers and logic for workflows across the Luma platform, combining automation and agentic actions. Its growing Workflow Gallery features the most-requested workflows from leading health systems.

a no-code orchestration engine that lets health systems define the triggers and logic for workflows across the Luma platform, combining automation and agentic actions. Its growing Workflow Gallery features the most-requested workflows from leading health systems. Conversational AI no-show recovery with Luma's Navigator, which automatically places phone calls to patients after a missed appointment, guides them through rescheduling, and books the visit in real time. Each patient gets consistent outreach to prevent missed care.

with Luma's Navigator, which automatically places phone calls to patients after a missed appointment, guides them through rescheduling, and books the visit in real time. Each patient gets consistent outreach to prevent missed care. Intelligent care gap closure with Luma's Fax Transform, which automatically reads incoming faxes and extracts key clinical findings (e.g., from mammograms, colonoscopies). In seconds, the system then distinguishes positive screenings requiring action and triggers the right workflow.

"These features came directly out of conversations with our customers about where work stalls," said Michael Chou, SVP of Product. "The transitions between a missed appointment, a faxed result, or an incomplete workflow are often where patients fall out of care. This release automates those transitions."

As health systems consolidate vendors and demand measurable outcomes, Luma's focus remains on owning key workflows and transitions so staff can focus on work that needs their expertise.

To learn more or request a demo, visit lumahealth.io.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has R&D centers in the US, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with 100+ million patients across the US, UK, and the Caribbean.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health