Luma Health Welcomes Puneet Arora as Chief Growth Officer to Expand Operational AI to Serve More Than Half of US Population in 2026

Arora brings experience scaling SaaS and AI platforms as Luma accelerates growth, serving 160M patients across 1,300+ health systems by end of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 39% CARR growth in 2026, Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, has welcomed Puneet Arora as Chief Growth Officer. Arora will lead Luma's scale and expansion, enabling more healthcare organizations to realize measurable benefits from Operational AI.

Puneet Arora joins Luma as Chief Growth Officer to rapidly scale the company's Operational AI platform.

"Luma has the opportunity to transform broken healthcare workflows, at scale, with a proven AI-native platform, and Puneet will significantly expand our reach," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's CEO and co-founder. "Today's health systems can't afford the operational bottlenecks that are delaying patient care, increasing administrative burden, and costing revenue. Luma's Operational AI platform simplifies these operations."

About Puneet Arora

Arora is a seasoned go-to-market leader with more than 30 years of experience scaling high-growth SaaS and AI organizations across multiple industries, from early-stage startups to enterprise companies. He'll advance Luma's expansion in the US and drive Luma's international growth.

Some highlights of his career include:

Supporting best-in-class operations: Operational experience at high-growth SaaS platforms such as Salesforce (3x growth to over $1B in revenue during his tenure), Oracle, LivePerson and 8x8. As head of global sales at 8x8, Arora saw revenues double from $150M to $300M.

Operational experience at high-growth SaaS platforms such as Salesforce (3x growth to over $1B in revenue during his tenure), Oracle, LivePerson and 8x8. As head of global sales at 8x8, Arora saw revenues double from $150M to $300M. Scaling from startup to IPO: Experience taking multiple VC-backed companies from startup to IPO, including D2L, Selectica, and pcOrder.

Experience taking multiple VC-backed companies from startup to IPO, including D2L, Selectica, and pcOrder. Establishing AI platform leadership: Most recently, serving as President at Yellow.AI, where he helped transition the company to one of the leading Conversational Agentic AI platforms.

Most recently, serving as President at Yellow.AI, where he helped transition the company to one of the leading Conversational Agentic AI platforms. International and channel expansion: Experience leveraging international and global channels to amplify reach and scale.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join a company with such a far-reaching and impactful opportunity for healthcare, especially when every leader and team member is aligned to the vision of making patients' lives better," said Arora. "2026 will be all about realizing this vision and bringing Operational AI to half of the United States population and beyond."

Luma is Investing in Operational AI Solutions to Longstanding Challenges

Following Luma's significant momentum from Operational AI in 2025, the company is continuing to invest in an ambitious AI roadmap and the key leaders needed to deliver tangible outcomes quickly.

The company's upcoming Operational AI product releases will include:

Outbound conversational AI for rescheduling after no-shows.

AI-powered prior authorization automation from a fax.

Automated identification of care gaps and next steps taken automatically with AI.

More information about Luma's spring product release will be available at www.lumahealth.io this spring.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systemsmore efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquarteredin San Francisco, Luma has research and development centers in theUnited States, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

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SOURCE Luma Health