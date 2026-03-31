Luma to Showcase Bold Operational AI Vision at Becker's Annual Meeting

Michelle Winfield-Hanrahan of UAMS will present session on autonomous patient access alongside Luma's president and co-founder; Luma to showcase Operational AI at booth #212

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, is heading to the Becker's Healthcare Annual Meeting to share a bold vision for healthcare efficiency and better outcomes. As healthcare leaders convene in Chicago to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges, Luma will demonstrate how Operational AI is driving meaningful results at health systems across the U.S. and internationally.

At the session "The Path to Autonomous Patient Access," Michelle Winfield-Hanrahan, Chief Clinical Access Officer & Associate Vice Chancellor for Access at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will share how Luma and UAMS have partnered throughout UAMS' journey from Epic-first automation to autonomous AI workflows that save hundreds of hours of time for UAMS' contact center monthly and get patients to care sooner. Winfield-Hanrahan and Aditya Bansod, Luma's president and co-founder, will share practical tips for Epic health systems evaluating AI vendors and possibilities amid a rapidly changing health IT market.

"I'm always looking for ways to make access simpler for the patients who come to UAMS from throughout Arkansas, whether that's AI-powered Google ads with scheduling for orthopedic patients or end-to-end AI automation for faxed referrals in our radiation oncology department," said Winfield-Hanrahan. "Luma has stayed alongside us throughout our AI journey of the past several years, and I'm looking forward to sharing our work with fellow access leaders using Epic."

"Health systems are navigating an overwhelming AI vendor landscape, and the ones getting it right, like UAMS, are those who started with a clear operational problem and built from there," said Bansod. "Michelle's work is a blueprint for what AI-powered patient access can look like at scale."

Attendees can learn more about Operational AI use cases at booth #212, including:

Proactive outreach on care gaps related to value-based care initiatives, triggered automatically from a fax.

Dynamic AI-powered ads for high-value specialties to meet patients when and where they're searching for care.

End-to-end AI referral management, from parsing the referral from a workqueue to patient outreach and scheduling to closing the referral in Epic.

Appointment management with conversational AI.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systemsmore efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquarteredin San Francisco, Luma has research and development centers in theUnited States, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

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SOURCE Luma Health