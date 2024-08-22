LumApps and Google Cloud Expand Collaboration on AI for New and Innovative Intranet Solutions

PARIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and LumApps, a leading provider of next-generation intranets, today announced the expansion of the companies' strategic collaboration to combine expertise in AI. Specifically, LumApps will use Google Cloud's AI technologies and services to enhance LumApps' AI solutions and transform employee communications, productivity, and learning.

With this expanded partnership, LumApps will use Gemini and Vertex AI capabilities to provide its customers' employees with enhanced and personalized collaborative tools, simplify access to information, and to enable automatic content generation for faster and easier communication.

The integration with Google Cloud enables LumApps to also benefit from Google Cloud's high security and reliability standards, enabling the company to offer services at enterprise scale, consistently and securely, across the globe.

Agility and Efficiency at Scale

This partnership also empowers LumApps to continue deploying its vision at scale, supported by its team of 150 dedicated engineers. Google Cloud's scalable and AI-optimized infrastructure enables LumApps to maintain a lean DevOps and infrastructure team while delivering agile and efficient solutions, ensuring that LumApps can swiftly adapt to market demands and continue to innovate to build the future of work.

Continuing the LumApps' Journey with Google Cloud

This new phase of partnership also represents a significant milestone in the longstanding collaboration between LumApps and Google Cloud. Leveraging Google Cloud's technology since its creation, LumApps has made its solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace. In 2020, LumApps was awarded Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Productivity and Collaboration and in 2021, the Google Cloud Communication and Service Provider Customer Award.

"For several years now, AI has been central to our roadmap, driving our dedication to pushing innovation boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Strengthening our partnership with Google Cloud reinforces this commitment, enabling us to harness state-of-the-art AI technologies and maintain our position as industry leaders. We are thrilled to advance further in the ongoing success story we have shared with Google since our inception."

Elie Mélois, CTO at LumAPPS.

"LumApps' approach to AI shows both how this technology can transform the way we work and interact and the value it can generate when thoughtfully strategized and pragmatically implemented. We are excited to see how they will use our AI technology to deliver innovative and helpful services to employees around the world."

Isabelle Fraine, Managing Director at Google Cloud.

About LumApps

LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere.

By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365.

With more than 5 million users worldwide and various clients such as Publicis Sapient, Ascension Health, McGraw Hill Publishing, and Dish Network, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

