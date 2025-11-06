LumApps Launches Agent Hub, Defining the AI-Powered Employee Hub Category

Platform connects AI agents, workflows and enterprise systems in one governed workspace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , the leading connected employee hub, today announced the launch of Agent Hub, the next evolution of the LumApps platform. Following its merger with Beekeeper earlier this year, LumApps introduces a new layer that connects every AI agent, system and workflow into one governed workspace designed for both desk-based and frontline employees.

As organizations race to adopt AI tools and copilots, most struggle with a common problem: Employees don't know where work starts. Information, requests and approvals are scattered across dozens of apps and chatbots. Traditional intranets publish content but can't drive action, while copilots assist inside single suites without reaching the rest of the enterprise.

Agent Hub bridges that gap by unifying access to third-party business software, micro-apps, workflows and AI agents into a single place where employees can complete work, not just find it. By integrating with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, ServiceNow, Workday and other enterprise tools, Agent Hub enables employees to use specialized, job-specific agents to create trainings, file incident reports or prepare communications campaigns, all from one branded experience.

"The future of work is about connecting employees to action, not just information," said Elie Mélois , CTO of LumApps. "Agent Hub brings together the power of AI agents with the practical workflows employees use every day. The era of AI-bolted intranets is over. We're creating company-specific agents that sit across roles and systems, making work more effective, intuitive and engaging."

Key capabilities of Agent Hub include:

Agent Studio: A workspace for IT and developers to build and manage custom agents. Teams can connect external tools, design unique prompts and chain agent-to-agent (A2A) workflows using no-code configuration.

A workspace for IT and developers to build and manage custom agents. Teams can connect external tools, design unique prompts and chain agent-to-agent (A2A) workflows using no-code configuration. Agent Library: A central repository where employees discover prebuilt, custom and third-party agents tailored to their roles and tasks, including the inaugural Learning Agent for training course creation.

A central repository where employees discover prebuilt, custom and third-party agents tailored to their roles and tasks, including the inaugural Learning Agent for training course creation. Smart Orchestrator: The intelligence layer that analyzes requests and routes them to the right system or agent, returning the most accurate, context-aware response every time.

Agent Hub builds on the LumApps Employee Hub, already powering communications and workflows for more than 10 million employees across industries such as hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. Recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester® , this proven foundation gives LumApps a unique advantage: deep adoption at the point of work, where employees already start their day, combined with the trust and enterprise-grade security that AI-powered work requires.

The launch of Agent Hub marks the beginning of a new phase for LumApps' AI strategy. Over the next year, LumApps will expand the platform with:

New role-based agents for HR, IT, Communications and Operations

Deeper orchestration across enterprise systems and copilots

Insights dashboards that measure adoption, productivity and impact

An expanded agent library with 25+ out-of-the-box agents

The Learning Agent and Agent Studio will be available for early access to select customers in December 2025, with General Availability planned for June 2026. To learn more or sign up for updates, visit http://lumapps.com/platform/meet-agent-hub .

About LumApps

LumApps is the future-ready intranet designed for businesses that want to stay ahead. It transforms the employee experience, making it more effective, intuitive, and engaging. As the most flexible, scalable, and innovative solution, LumApps enhances communication, boosts productivity, and drives growth. It works from day one and adapts to your organization to become a fully connected employee hub.

Seamlessly integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps centralizes communications, HR resources, and business applications into a modern, AI-powered employee hub. With over 10 million users and customers like Ascension Health, Zapier, and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps redefines the employee experience to support business success.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®.

