Inaugural Future of Work Index reveals how AI adoption, digital friction and outdated tools

impact the employee experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , the leading connected employee hub, today released its inaugural Future of Work Index , a benchmark study exploring how organizations are transforming through technology, leadership, culture, and AI.

The study, conducted with Mike Klein , founder of #WeLeadComms and Editor-in-Chief of Strategic HQ , and Censuswide , an ESOMAR-certified research firm, surveyed over 250 business leaders across the U.S. and Europe to understand how work is changing, and what's next.

New LumApps Report Finds 79% of Leaders See Tech as Disruptive as Politics and the Economy

The study shows that organizations are aggressively pursuing AI adoption, with 64% actively scaling or in early deployment. Yet leaders cite unclear ownership of employee experience initiatives and differing generational preferences as obstacles to effective tech integration.

Nearly eight in ten leaders (79%) see technological advancement as one of the most disruptive forces in their workplace, as disruptive as political shifts and just behind economic pressures (86%).

This disruption is fueled by digital friction: over a third of senior leaders juggle six to ten platforms daily, and more than 60% say it makes alignment harder.

"Leaders are under pressure to adapt faster than ever — but many are still navigating without a clear map," said Mike Klein, founder of #WeLeadComms. "The Future of Work Index captures a moment of inflection: AI, digital transformation, and cultural change are colliding, and leadership clarity will define who thrives in this new era."

While 75% of leaders report meaningful investment in productivity tech, 56% say workplace tools remain less effective than those in their personal lives, and 47% describe them as outdated or unreliable.

"With so much being said about the future of work, we wanted to ground the conversation in real data and lived experience," said Marie Sargueil , Global Brand & Communications Director at LumApps. "This Index is a compass for decision-makers. It helps them see where technology accelerates progress, and where friction still holds people back."

The Future of Work Index will continue to track how organizations evolve and adapt in this fast-changing landscape, with a new edition coming in 2026.

Read the full 2025 report: LumApps Future of Work Index

