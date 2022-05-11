LumApps Wins 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

LumApps' Employee Experience Platform receives elite honor in the Best Intranet Software category based on satisfied customer ratings and reviews

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, a trusted B2B software review platform. LumApps was honored in the category of Best Intranet Software .

"LumApps earned a Top Rated Intranet award from TrustRadius based directly on feedback from customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers value the platform's social features, simple usability and support for flexible, customized page layouts."

Highlights from LumApps' verified customer reviews include:

"The LumApps community experience platform is extraordinary for its design flexibility and its depth of integration with both Office 365 and Google Suite of productivity tools."



"LumApps works as our company intranet…If our employees are looking for important HR news, upcoming events, marketing PDF files, or employee contact information, then our LumApps site is where they go…Department pages are so easy to build, you can do it in less than a day. And company news posts can be completed in less than five minutes!"



"LumApps has given us a simple way to host content online and share news and information, while also allowing associates to interact and have more two-way dialogue through comments, likes and sharing."

"To be recognized directly by business users is one of the highest honors, as it further validates our commitment to helping organizations deliver an individualized employee experience," said Chris McLaughlin, CMO at LumApps. "Our platform provides organizations around the globe with new communities and opportunities for employees to engage in today's digital work environments. We're grateful to our user community for taking the time to provide such positive feedback."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B industry's standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

For a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners, click here .

About LumApps

LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform first launched in 2015 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The product tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers. LumApps is a true SaaS platform designed to scale to the needs of today's largest enterprises and is easily accessible across any device or language.

With over 270 people in 7 offices located on three continents, LumApps serves prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

