Lume Elevates Modern Luxury Apartment Living with Cutting-Edge Automated Parking System

News provided by

Greystar

29 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Lume in Menlo Park is now leasing. Featuring an innovative automatic parking system (APS) that is just one of three in the U.S. and the first in an apartment community, Lume combines modern luxury with cutting-edge convenience.

"We are very excited to begin leasing Lume," said Jimmy Ly, Senior Manager, Development at Greystar. "This premium community offers an upscale, high-tech living experience in a modern, stylish building that features amenities and technology, including a space-efficient automatic parking system, to make residents' lives a little easier."

Lume's APS, developed by the Bay Area's Parkworks, provides a safe, dependable convenience for residents. When they're ready to park, residents simply drive their cars into one of three bays and the APS securely stores their vehicle in one of the 476 designated spaces. The car is stowed in less than one minute while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. To recall their vehicle, residents enter their request via a mobile app and then head to the garage where their car will be waiting, typically in less than three minutes.

The APS is EV-friendly and features a one-of-a-kind robotic EV charging solution. A vehicle needing to charge will automatically be moved into a designated EV space serviced by a robotic arm. The robot will intelligently detect and plug in a compatible charger. Once the vehicle is done charging, the parking system will automatically swap the vehicle for another EV needing to charge.

Lume residences are available in studio, junior, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each apartment features smart locks and thermostats, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dedicated home air conditioning and an in-unit washer and dryer.

The community highlights include a game room with a golf simulator and bowling, an outdoor dog run between the two buildings, co-working spaces, conference rooms, bike storage and fitness centers, roof terraces and outdoor pools available at each building.

Located in a bustling, innovative and eclectic neighborhood on the bay front, Lume is in the heart of Silicon Valley just a short distance from San Francisco and San Jose, with easy access to leisure, entertainment and some of the most innovative employers, including Meta and Stanford University.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livelume.com or call 408-763-6120.

About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $290 billion of real estate in 247 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 857,400 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $76 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar

Also from this source

Greystar Breaks Ground on Marlowe Peoria Place

Greystar Breaks Ground on Marlowe Peoria Place

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
Marlowe Gateway Offers Luxury Living, Easy Access to St. Pete Conveniences

Marlowe Gateway Offers Luxury Living, Easy Access to St. Pete Conveniences

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.