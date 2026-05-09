Lumenis Aesthetics Showcases New Clinical Data Across Skin and Hair Loss Indications at 45th Annual American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Conference

New data demonstrates ULTRApulse Alpha ® CO 2 effectiveness on patients with rhinophyma

E ‑ poster highlights improved skin appearance and lesion clearance outcomes achieved with enhanced Stellar M22™ XPL technology

‑ Non-ablative Fractional 1565nm Laser Data supports FoLix™ efficacy in treating patients living with androgenic alopecia

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company for aesthetic and eye care applications, announced new clinical data from its portfolio of industry-leading devices at the 45th Annual American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference taking place in Savannah, Georgia from May 7-9. With Lumenis recognizing its 60th anniversary this year, the four scientific presentations underscore the company's ability to harness cutting-edge laser technologies to exceed patient needs and outcomes, for both skin and hair loss concerns.

"At Lumenis, clinical evidence is the engine that drives our innovation forward. The data presented at ASLMS highlights our continued commitment to anticipating what's next in aesthetics and transforming rigorous science into advanced, clinically validated solutions. As patient expectations continue to evolve, our focus remains on arming clinicians with the most cutting‑edge tools available, empowering them to deliver superior, consistent outcomes and confidently shape the future of patient care."

Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO, Lumenis

FoLix Advances Clinical Validation with Studies Demonstrating Efficacy and Mechanism of Action

Two pivotal studies to be presented at ASLMS 2026 mark a significant milestone for FoLix, further validating its safety and efficacy as the first and only FDA-cleared non-ablative fractional laser treatment for hair loss. The first, led by Dr. Jennifer Krejci* (Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Texas), represents the largest randomized prospective study to date, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in terminal hair count, total hair count, and follicular density among androgenetic alopecia patients, with up to 82% showing measurable benefit. Complementing these findings, a second study led by Dr.

Neil Sadick* (Sadick Dermatology, New York) elucidates FoLix's mechanism of action in human subjects, highlighting its ability to stimulate angiogenesis and dermal remodeling—key biological processes underlying treatment for hair loss.

ULTRApulse® CO 2 Laser: Challenging Convention in Rhinophyma Treatment

Another oral presentation on the ULTRApulse Alpha device highlighted a clinical study** evaluating its use in the treatment of 15 patients with rhinophyma, a condition marked by nasal sebaceous gland hypertrophy and connective tissue fibrosis. While ablative lasers and oral isotretinoin are commonly used therapies, the optimal timing of isotretinoin in combination with laser treatment has previously been unclear. The presented abstract also discussed a unique combination of direct beam application with deep and superficial fractional scanners in treatment of rhinophyma. Results showed significant improvement in Rhinophyma Severity Index scores, 100% patient satisfaction, no delayed healing or abnormal scarring, and 100% of patients stating they would recommend the treatment.

Stellar M22™ XPL Repeat Mode: Faster, more comfortable Pulsed Light for Large-Area Treatments

The company's e‑poster presentation highlights new clinical data showcasing advancements in Pulsed Light technology using the Stellar M22 platform for the treatment of large areas of photodamaged skin. The single‑center, prospective study evaluated a novel approach combining a high-frequency glide mode (up to 4 Hz) with traditional stamping that enables a smooth gliding technique for faster, more uniform treatments. Results demonstrated that this integrated XPL method was safe and effective in improving skin appearance and achieving lesion clearance across large surface areas, with no evidence of conventional striping or treatment‑related adverse events.

Presentation details below:

Title: Efficacy and Mechanistic Insights of 1565 nm Fractional Non-Ablative

Laser Therapy in Androgenetic Alopecia Presenter: Dr. Neil Sadick, Sadick Dermatology, New York, NY Date & Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 8:24 AM Session Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Non-ablative Fractional 1565 nm Laser for the Treatment of AGA Date & Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 8:36 AM Session Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Evaluation of Stellar M22 XPL Repeat Mode: A Supportive Clinical Investigation

for Skin Treatment Performance Presenters: Dr. Isabella Camacho-Hubbard, MD; Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD, MHS — Dermatology

Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte, NC Session Type: E-Poster

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Fully Ablative CO 2 Laser Resurfacing for Rhinophyma Treatment

in Patients Receiving Low-Dose Oral Isotretinoin Presenters: Dr. Isabella Camacho-Hubbard, MD; Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD, MHS — Dermatology

Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte, NC Session Type: E-Poster

The full results of the e-poster will be made available online for members here after the conference concludes and will be included in an upcoming online-only publication in Lasers in Surgery and Medicine Journal.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and ophthalmic markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 60 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions.

About ULTRApulse® Alpha

ULTRApulseAlpha is the latest evolution of Lumenis' flagship CO₂ laser platform, designed to deliver exceptional precision, control, and versatility across a wide range of dermatological and aesthetic indications. Built on a legacy of clinically proven ULTRApulse technology, the system features advanced energy delivery modes, customizable treatment settings, and enhanced user interface capabilities to support both ablative and fractional procedures.

ULTRApulse Alpha enables physicians to address complex skin conditions—including wrinkles, scars, and lesions—with optimized outcomes and minimal downtime. Engineered for performance and reliability, the platform reflects Lumenis' ongoing commitment to innovation in energy-based medical solutions and to empowering practitioners with cutting-edge tools that elevate patient care.

CO 2 lasers are intended solely for use by professionals trained in the use of the Carbon Dioxide laser (10.6 μm) wavelength. Incorrect treatment settings or misuse of the technology can present risk of serious injury to patient and operating personnel. Risks that may be associated with any CO 2 laser procedure may include change of pigmentation, infection, erythema, skin induration or scarring. Read and understand the CO 2 systems and accessories operator manuals for a complete list of intended use, contraindications, and risks. The use of Lumenis® CO 2 laser is contraindicated where a patient has taken Accutane (Isotretinoin) within the past 6-12 months, has a history of keloid formation and demonstrate excessive or unusually prolonged erythema.

About FoLix™

FoLix is a non-ablative fractional laser device indicated for improving the appearance of scalp hair in adult males and females with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV, who are seeking treatment for hair loss.

FoLix treatment could cause redness, swelling, scarring, damage to natural skin texture (e.g. blisters), fragile skin, burns, hair shedding, itching, and pigmentation change. The use of FoLix is contraindicated for patients with any concurrent cancer or history of skin cancer, or pre-cancerous lesions at the treatment area, active infection, chronic fungal or bacterial diseases or chronic dermatological condition of the scalp. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risks.

About Stellar M22™

Stellar M22 is a next-generation, multi-application aesthetic platform developed by Lumenis, a global leader in energy-based medical technologies. Building on the legacy of the iconic M22, Stellar M22 integrates four advanced technologies -XPL™, ResurFX® Multi-Spot™ Nd:YAG, and Q-Switched Nd:YAG -into one modular system, enabling treatment of over 30 skin conditions and hair removal across all skin types, ages, and genders. Clinically validated and globally trusted, Stellar M22 is designed to deliver superior patient outcomes with enhanced comfort, speed, and versatility. With over 30,000 systems sold worldwide and more than 150 clinical studies supporting its efficacy, Stellar M22 continues to set the gold standard in aesthetic care.

As with any laser or XPL, appropriate care must be taken to ensure safe and proper use. The Stellar M22 operator's manual should be thoroughly reviewed and understood before operating this instrument. Stellar M22, including the Stellar XPL, Multi-Spot Nd:YAG, Q-Switched Nd:YAG and ResurFX, is contraindicated for patients with active infection, viral, fungal or bacterial diseases. It is also contraindicated for patients with skin disorders or inflammatory skin conditions. Be advised that XPL/Laser can cause epidermal injury. The risk increases with greater fluence/energy and skin pigmentation. The use of Stellar M22 could cause redness, swelling, change of pigmentation and scarring. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risk.

*Dr. Krejci and Dr. Sadick are paid spokespersons

** Camacho-Hubbard, I., & Munavalli, G. (2026). Safety and efficacy of fully ablative CO 2 laser resurfacing for rhinophyma treatment in patients receiving low-dose oral isotretinoin [E-poster]. American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Wickwire, [email protected]

SOURCE Lumenis Be. Ltd.