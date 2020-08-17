Lumenis Announces a Breakthrough in Aesthetic Medical Devices: NuEra® Tight with FocalRF™ Technology, a New Era in Personalized Body Treatments

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, is proud to announce its latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. The platform introduces a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments to match the unique needs of every patient.

NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology was developed to provide tailored body treatments to a patient's distinctive needs. The new technology gives practitioners advanced tools for today's aesthetic patients, accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas, all in one device.

"Radio Frequency treatments are among the most requested aesthetic therapies today," said Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas, MD, PhD, FAAD, Clinical Dermatologist, Laser Surgeon and Researcher Dermatologist, New York. "NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology is highly customizable with a wide selection of frequencies and handpieces that deliver fast, comfortable and non-invasive treatments. This results in my patients' achieving their desired improved appearance, while ensuring safety and efficacy. This device is painless yet effective in body contouring, a game-changer for my patients."

The system's easy to use interface features NuAPIC™ (Automatic Personalized Intelligent Control) which ensures the therapeutic temperature throughout the procedure, as well as the innovative NuLogic™ advanced protocol customization tool, that enhances further personalization for optimal treatment.

"One size doesn't fit all. That's why we revolutionized the NuEra Tight," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "We recognized the need for the next level solution in non-invasive body treatments, which led us to create a device that tailors a treatment specifically for a particular condition and body area. We developed FocalRF to accurately target various skin conditions throughout the procedure, resulting in a treatment that is as unique as your patients."

NuEra Tight will be available worldwide starting with the United States in August 2020 and Europe, the Middle East and Asia later this year.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

