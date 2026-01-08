LumiMind Launches LumiSleep, the First Consumer Millisecond Real-Time EEG Sleep Modulation Solution at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiMind, a next-generation neurotechnology company focused on restoring the brain's natural rhythm, today announced the launch of LumiSleep at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. LumiSleep is the first-ever consumer device to use millisecond real-time EEG modulation and personalized sound to guide the brain into its natural Sleep Onset Pattern™, introducing a fully non-invasive, at-home sleep solution grounded in real-time neural guidance.

Differentiating themselves from sleep trackers that infer sleep from movement or heart rate — or static sound apps that rely on pre-recorded audio — LumiSleep continuously monitors brain activity and generates millisecond-responsive, personalized acoustic guidance that gently supports the brain's natural transition into sleep.

LumiSleep will be officially released in the first half of 2026.

Redefining How Sleep Technology Works

LumiSleep represents a fundamental shift in consumer sleep technology: rather than forcing sleep through stimulation or medication, it listens to the brain in real time and responds in harmony with the brain's own rhythms. By guiding users toward the brain's Sleep Onset Pattern™ as it emerges, LumiSleep delivers guidance that is adaptive, precise, and personalized—night by night, moment by moment.

"With LumiSleep, we've created a significant breakthrough in sleep science and application by using modulation that allows anyone to achieve healthier sleep by recovering their brain's natural rhythms," said Fang Zhao, CEO of LumiMind.

"We're not just changing the way people sleep. We're redefining what's possible with non-invasive neurotechnology, from sleep to brain care and beyond."

CES 2026 Launch and Live Demonstrations

The LumiSleep launch took place at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where LumiMind hosted live product demonstrations at its booth throughout the show. The launch also featured a live, real-time gameplay demonstration controlled using non-invasive brain–computer interface (BCI) technology developed by the INSIDE Institute for NeuroAI.

The demonstration showcased the potential of non-invasive brain control and highlighted the same neural decoding foundation that enables LumiSleep's real-time sleep guidance. Presented as a proof of capability, the impressive demo illustrated how advanced neural decoding can now function in real-world, real-time environments — without implants or surgical intervention.

The CES launch event brought together CEO Fang Zhao, top-tier media outlets, influencers, and BCI researchers. The unveiling of LumiSleep resulted in major media coverage, reinforcing LumiMind's position as a leader in next-generation consumer neurotechnology.

Built on World-Class Neuroscience

LumiMind's technology is grounded in breakthrough neuroscience from the INSIDE Institute for NeuroAI, whose researchers include experts from Harvard University, the Max Planck Society, Imperial College London, and other leading institutions. The Neural Signal Foundation Model, used in advanced BCI research, powers LumiSleep's ability to detect and respond to the brain's sleep-onset process in real time.

By translating this science into a comfortable, wearable consumer device, LumiMind is a leap forward in the category, opening the door to a new era of accessible, human-centered brain health.

Official Website: https://lumimind.com/

SOURCE LumiMind