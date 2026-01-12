LumiMind Wins SPEED AWARD at CES 2026 for Innovative Non-Invasive Sleep Technology With Real-Time EEG

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiMind, a next-generation neurotechnology company advancing non-invasive brain health solutions, today announced that it has won the SPEED AWARD at CES 2026 for its breakthrough consumer sleep technology, LumiSleep.

The SPEED AWARD is a prestigious global honor recognizing groundbreaking technological advancements across AI, neurotechnology, and consumer health. LumiMind was selected for LumiSleep's category-defining innovation as the world's first consumer sleep device capable of precisely guiding users toward the brain's Sleep Onset Pattern™— a speciﬁc neural pattern associated with falling asleep identified by the LumiMind research team — using millisecond-precise Real-Time Neural Coupling Modulation featuring personalized acoustic guidance to help users fall asleep naturally.

Award Recognition for a Category-Defining Sleep Solution

LumiSleep was recognized by an international panel of judges and prominent technology leaders for its exceptional technological achievement in consumer EEG-based sleep solutions. The award highlights LumiMind's ability to translate advanced neuroscience into a practical, non-invasive product designed for real-world, everyday use.

Moving beyond sleep trackers that infer sleep from movement or heart rate, or static sound apps that rely on pre-recorded audio, LumiSleep continuously monitors brain activity in real time and generates millisecond-responsive, personalized sound guidance that gently supports the brain's natural transition into sleep — without medication, stimulation, or invasive procedures.

LumiSleep is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2026.

CES 2026: Validation of Non-Invasive Neurotechnology

The SPEED AWARD follows LumiMind's official debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company unveiled LumiSleep and demonstrated the neural decoding capabilities behind the product. During the event, LumiMind also presented an impressive live, real-time gameplay demonstration powered by its non-invasive brain–computer interface (BCI) technology developed by the INSIDE Institute for NeuroAI.

The demonstration served as a proof of capability, illustrating the precision and responsiveness of LumiMind's real-time neural decoding system — the same foundation that enables LumiSleep to detect and respond to the brain's sleep-onset process.

Executive Commentary

"This award recognizes a fundamental shift in how we think about sleep technology," said Fang Zhao, founder and CEO of LumiMind.

"Rather than forcing sleep through stimulation or medication, LumiSleep listens to the brain in real time and responds in harmony with its natural rhythms. Being recognized by SPEED at CES validates our belief that non-invasive neurotechnology is ready to deliver real scientific value in everyday life."

Looking Ahead

LumiMind's recognition at CES 2026 reinforces the company's broader mission to make brain health more accessible through non-invasive, real-time neural guidance. By combining AI-driven neural decoding with human-centered design, LumiMind aims to expand the role of consumer neurotechnology beyond sleep — supporting emotional balance, focus, and long-term brain wellness.

