Lumin Digital Elevates Digital Banking Platform With Enhanced Business Credit Solutions from upSWOT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin), the leading cloud-native digital banking provider, today announced its partnership with upSWOT, a top provider of innovative financial solutions. The partnership will bring upSWOT's solution to Lumin's entire community of banks and credit unions, enabling them to bundle various applications in one place and better serve their business members.

upSWOT empowers financial institutions to better support their business customers by offering an ecosystem of interconnected tools and widgets within its Business Dashboard, including Business Credit Score, Marketing Analytics, Carbon Footprint Calculation, eCommerce and Sales Performance, and more, all powered by actionable insights. With this partnership, Lumin's financial institution customers will be able to enhance their business member offerings with innovative tools that provide deeper insights and solutions for various unique business needs.

"upSWOT's unique approach to providing business and commercial entities deep insights into their digital banking data made it an ideal fit for the Lumin community," said Sean Weadock, Chief Product Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're thrilled to be able to offer upSWOT's robust Business Dashboards to our customers, enabling them to provide their members with best-in-class business solutions, and we look forward to a future of continued partnership."

Lumin and upSWOT share a common goal of delivering advanced, next-generation financial services to its clients. In addition to its robust security measures, scalability, and customizability, upSWOT recognized the seamless integration capabilities of the Lumin platform, and knew it would be a partnership that could be expanded upon.

"Joining forces with Lumin Digital is a natural fit for our mission to provide financial institutions with cutting-edge tools that foster growth and enhance customer satisfaction," said Armi Movsesyan, VP of FI Success at upSWOT. "We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation together."

With a robust product roadmap, upSWOT continues to focus on expanding its set of tools for financial institutions and their business clients, including new upcoming features for tax management, reconciliation, and payment rails.

About upSWOT

upSWOT empowers Financial Institutions' business customers with advanced, embedded tools to monitor and enhance their business credit scores, driving better access to credit and more favorable loan terms. Beyond credit score management, upSWOT enriches online and mobile banking with actionable insights, cash flow forecasting, cash management, and an array of other features supported by over 100 API-enabled apps. Trusted by over 200 banks and Financial Institutions.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

