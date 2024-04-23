Lumin Digital Expands Senior Leadership Team with the Appointment of Lisa Sutton as Chief Talent Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin), a leading fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions, continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with the appointment of Lisa Sutton as chief talent officer (CTO). Sutton's addition underscores Lumin's people-centric approach and commitment to corporate culture, as highlighted by the company's recent Great Place To Work (GPTW) certification .

Sutton, who has over two decades of HR leadership experience driving innovative talent strategies for high-performing global brands, including PSCU and PPG Industries, will lead Lumin's HR functions with a strategic focus on scaling and sustaining a high-performance culture grounded in three principles: trust, respect, and boldness.

"Lisa has led impactful culture and employee experience programs focused on engagement, strengths, and well-being, directly contributing to strong business outcomes," said Jeff Chambers, CEO and founder of Lumin Digital. "Her expertise and passion make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. As we continue to grow and evolve, Lisa will play a pivotal role in driving our people-centric initiatives."

Lumin's employees already rate the company highly, with a 99% favorability score on a GPTW company survey. Employee comments frequently mention 'culture', 'balance', 'people', 'leadership', and 'transparency', reflecting the company's positive work environment and values.

"At the core of each successful organization lies its people, and I am committed to fostering an environment where employees feel empowered, valued, and inspired to do their best," said Sutton. "Lumin's robust culture speaks volumes to the leadership style and philosophy that prioritizes the growth and well-being of every employee. I look forward to helping cultivate current and new talent to ensure that each employee reaches their full potential."

