State Department Federal Credit Union Signs with Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

Lumin Digital

Feb. 22, 2024

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU), an Alexandria, Virginia-based credit union, and Lumin Digital have entered a multi-year, strategic collaboration to enhance and streamline online and mobile banking features for credit union members.

SDFCU is ramping up its commitment and adopting a fresh approach to provide a world-class member experience while enriching the financial well-being of its members. The collaboration between Lumin Digital and SDFCU serves as a cornerstone in exceeding the expectations of its members regarding both experience and digital banking solutions.

"We're committed to investing in cutting-edge solutions that deliver top-tier experiences for our members," stated Victor Hall, chief retail officer at SDFCU. "Our partnership with Lumin Digital fortifies our member offerings by harnessing innovative tools to provide a smoother digital banking experience for both domestic and overseas members."

"Consumer options for banking continue to evolve, and customer service, ease of use, security and product offerings are top of mind," said Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer at Lumin Digital. "In collaboration with SDFCU, our goal is to distinguish online and mobile banking from the competition through our modern and member-friendly platform. Our solutions not only enhance user experience with intuitive features, but they also prioritize advanced safety measures, offering peace of mind for customers during every transaction."

About Lumin Digital
Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About State Department Federal Credit Union
State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Alexandria, VA with six branch locations. For more information, visit www.sdfcu.org.

