Lumin Digital Welcomes Colin Brennan as Chief Revenue Officer and Kelley Michalik as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif. , March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin), a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions, brings strong momentum into 2024 fueled by business growth, enhanced capabilities for clients, and additions to its senior leadership team.

To continue to propel the company forward, Lumin has recently added Colin Brennan to its leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Kelley Michalik as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Brennan has over 25 years of B2B SaaS experience across sales, customer management, and product management. "I'm looking forward to helping credit unions and banks take their business to the next level," says Brennan. "It's great to be joining a company that gives smaller financial institutions a competitive advantage with future-ready digital banking solutions that rival those of the largest banks in the country."

Michalik is a seasoned B2B SaaS marketing leader with a strong track record in brand marketing, product marketing, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies. "Lumin Digital has a digital banking solution that's truly unique in the market," shares Michalik. "We're optimizing ROI for clients, helping them build stronger digital relationships, and innovating at the pace of our financial institutions and their users."

"Kelley and Colin bring a wealth of experience that will power Lumin to help even more financial institutions unlock sustained growth," said Jeff Chambers, CEO and founder of Lumin Digital. "These strategic hires were made with plans to bring Lumin Digital into a new frontier of growth and success. We're excited to welcome them to the team."

