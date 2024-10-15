Lumin Digital Introduces Enhanced Identity Security Protection Solution from ID Dataweb

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-native digital banking provider Lumin Digital (Lumin) today announced its partnership with ID Dataweb , a leader in cross-channel identity verification. The partnership will enable Lumin's customers to integrate ID Dataweb's enhanced identity security and protection solutions into their digital banking platforms provided by Lumin.

An identity security platform that orchestrates more than 70 services and databases, ID Dataweb provides accurate, robust identity verification and risk detection. Financial institutions using Lumin's digital banking platform can apply ID Dataweb's identity verification services to their digital banking experience to enhance data security and privacy for their members.

"Data protection is of the utmost importance to us — especially as individuals navigate this era of increased cybersecurity threats and fraudsters," said Sean McElroy, Chief Risk Officer at Lumin. "Partnering with a comprehensive identity security platform like ID Dataweb ensures we provide our clients with best-in-class identity protection services available to protect their consumers and their organizations."

With biometric verification, mobile carrier look-up, dynamic knowledge-based authentication, reverification, and additional tools for KYC/AML, fraud prevention, and behavioral risk analysis, Lumin's customers who integrate ID Dataweb's solution will be able to customize workflows suited to their unique verification needs with no-code through the platform's intuitive admin panel.

"Lumin Digital has always been at the forefront of user experience and security," said Mark Dreaux, Director of Financial Services at ID Dataweb. "As a leading provider of call center identity proofing, our partnership is an ideal match."

ID Dataweb's cross-channel oversight will allow Lumin to identify threats across every web, application, and call center touchpoint. Lumin can identify customers under identity spoofing attacks, high-risk calls, and malicious behavioral signals. As new cybersecurity threats continue to emerge, including deep fake voices and synthetic identities, ID Dataweb will help Lumin continue to develop solutions that protect users from harm.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

