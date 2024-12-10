Lumin Digital Partners with FinGoal, Bringing Enhanced Insights and Analytics to Its Digital Banking Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading cloud-native digital banking provider, Lumin Digital (Lumin), today announced its latest partnership with transaction data insights and analytics provider, FinGoal . Lumin's financial institution users will now be able to leverage FinGoal's data-driven insights to create personalized offers for their end-users and create higher conversion rates for their offers and campaigns.

Available as an add-on to Lumin's Yodlee suite of services for data aggregation, or as a standalone solution, FinGoal analyzes customer data from any participating financial institution to provide data-driven insights. This enables the institution to make personalized recommendations and offers for their customers. With the ability to tailor their offerings to each individual customer, Lumin users leveraging FinGoal's solution can benefit from increased conversions and ROI. In fact, most credit unions see a 10x ROI within 12 months, and FinGoal guarantees a 30% increase in conversions on personalized offers.

"Adding FinGoal to our roster of data insights and open banking services helps us provide a stronger set of tools for our customers to engage and grow with their user base," said Sean Weadock, Chief Product Officer of Lumin Digital. "Especially as FinGoal already has strong relationships with some of our customers and a strategic partnership with another Lumin partner, Yodlee, it was a no-brainer to welcome them into our partnership community."

Meanwhile, the stability and scalability of Lumin's digital banking platform, paired with its high customer satisfaction ratings (an NPS of near 90), was a clear fit for FinGoal's aspirations to continue evolving its data connectivity offerings.

"FinGoal and Lumin run in the same circles, so it was inevitable that we'd eventually find our way together — and we're so thrilled the day has come," said David Nohe, CEO of FinGoal. "With aligned goals of providing the best services available to our customers, we're excited to be embarking on this new journey together."

About FinGoal

FinGoal's Insight Platform sits on top of digital banking and finance data. FinGoal's mission is to be the most trusted enabler of hyper-personalized financial services. FinGoal builds analytics and infrastructure for trusted financial institutions all predicated on understanding account holders on a more human level; what they care about, what they value, and what is motivating them right now. By turning transaction data into highly detailed personas of each user, FinGoal surfaces the most relevant calls to action to each user.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

