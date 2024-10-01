Lumin Digital Puts a Spotlight on Bold Future-Forward Mission and Customer-Centricity With Refreshed Branding

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin), a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, today announces the launch of its refreshed brand and newly redesigned website, highlighting the company's rapid growth and forward-looking vision. This brand evolution and expanded product website underscores Lumin's commitment to innovation and to redefining standards in fintech and client service. The unveiling marks a pivotal moment in Lumin's intentional growth journey.

Highlighting the company's expansive digital banking platform, unrivaled customer loyalty, and bold future vision, this launch aligns with the momentum and growth Lumin is driving. With nearly 40% year-over-year growth, Lumin's total number of supported digital banking users will soon surpass 5.2M. Lumin clients benefit from a 77% digital banking adoption rate, with strong daily user engagement. When accounting for session duration and frequency in aggregate, users spend over 3.5M hours each month on Lumin's application. That equates to almost 150K days or 410 years.

This milestone and the aligned brand launch represent an inflection point in the company's innovation and intentional evolution. The brand promise, which centers around the concept of "reimagining forward," demonstrates how Lumin powers forward momentum, drives innovation forward, and moves the standard for excellence forward.

"At Lumin, we believe innovation and culture are tightly linked. Committed and talented employees create great products that generate successful outcomes for our clients and their users. We succeed, together," says Jeff Chambers, Lumin Digital CEO. "Everything we do at Lumin strives to reflect that core belief. With this refresh, we are representing the transformative work our team has achieved and continues to achieve since day one. We don't settle for the status quo, and we know our clients don't either."

When Lumin was founded in 2016, the company recognized the importance of a simplified brand approach. As a new company, it was paramount to Lumin's success that branding remained straightforward and comprehensible as it focused on growing its customer base. However, Lumin has experienced consistent and intentional growth over the past several years, accumulating over 60 clients that have maintained successful relationships with the Lumin community — in fact, with an NPS near 90, Lumin has never lost a client to date. As the company continues to grow, there is now a need to highlight the depth and breadth of its robust community and digital banking offerings by introducing its new, bold brand, celebrating the concept of moving the standard of excellence forward.

"Our new branding and enhanced website highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence and client centricity," continues Chambers. "In 2017, we imagined a company that would reset expectations. Today, we celebrate that innovation as we continue to reimagine what's next."

The unveiling of Lumin's refreshed branding signifies the start of the company's robust roadmap to evolve without limits, maximize efficiency, and engage and grow its community. Lumin has other exciting initiatives within its pipeline leading into 2025, aligning with the company's goals for continued growth.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital