Lumin Digital Secures National Recognition for Workplace Excellence and Client Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-native digital banking provider Lumin Digital has extended its streak as a G2 "High Performer" for a fourth consecutive quarter and has been recognized as one of Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces and Best Workplaces in Tech for 2025. The direct result of client reviews and employee evaluations, these honors highlight Lumin Digital's continued excellence in client satisfaction and workplace culture.

"At Lumin, employee and client satisfaction form the foundation of our corporate and cultural success," said Lumin Digital Founder and CEO, Jeff Chambers. "Being recognized by Fortune and G2 underscores our fundamental belief that when we invest in a culture of trust, innovation, and partnership, we will build something truly extraordinary."

"High Performer" G2 Badge

For the fourth consecutive quarter, Lumin Digital has been recognized as a "High Performer" by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This distinction is awarded based on verified client reviews and rankings across key categories, demonstrating Lumin Digital's consistent leadership in innovation, user experience, and client satisfaction. G2, which empowers technology buyers to navigate sales process bias, provides insights by spotlighting real client feedback on how solutions perform in the field. In Fall 2025, Lumin Digital earned #1 rankings in Customer Satisfaction, Ease-of-Use, and the Mid-Market segment within the Digital Banking Platform category. Highlights from recent G2 reviews include:

100% of client reviewers rated Lumin Digital 4 or 5 stars.

100% of clients believe the company is headed in the right direction.

95% of reviewers said they would recommend Lumin Digital to a friend.

"These recognitions reflect the core values that drive Lumin Digital every day: empowering our employees, partnering closely with our clients, and delivering future-ready solutions that exceed expectations," continued Chambers. "We're proud of what we're building together and even more excited for what's next."

Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces and Best Workplaces in Tech

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces and Best Workplaces in Tech awards, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place To Work®. Using survey feedback from more than 228,000 U.S. employees, Fortune identified the top 100 companies nationwide in each category. Lumin Digital's inclusion on both prestigious lists demonstrates its commitment to building and maintaining an exceptional workplace.

The recognition follows Lumin Digital's two consecutive Great Place to Work® Certifications™ honors, which are based exclusively on current employee feedback. Notably, 98% of Lumin Digital employees report that Lumin Digital is a great place to work, significantly surpassing the U.S. average (57%) by 41 points.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

