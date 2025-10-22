Lumin Digital Selected by Sierra Central Credit Union to Power Modern Digital Banking Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-native digital banking provider Lumin Digital , today announced that Yuba City, CA-based Sierra Central Credit Union has chosen Lumin Digital as its new digital banking provider. Through this partnership, Sierra Central will empower its members with secure, intuitive digital tools designed to enhance their financial well-being and deliver a seamless, future-ready banking experience.

Driven by a commitment to putting members first, Sierra Central sought a partner who delivers advanced technology but also shares its member-centric philosophy. Lumin Digital's human-inspired user experience and future-ready platform stood out, offering the flexibility and reliability needed to help Sierra Central grow alongside its members every step of the way.

"We're excited to welcome Sierra Central Credit Union to the Lumin Digital community," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumin Digital. "As the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, members expect more personalized, seamless experiences built around their everyday needs. We're proud to partner with Sierra Central to deliver a best-in-class digital banking experience that deepens member engagement, accelerates innovation, and empowers financial wellness."

Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform will enable Sierra Central to deliver faster updates, introduce new features without service disruption, and innovate quickly to evolving member needs. With a foundation built for continuous innovation and security, Lumin Digital will support Sierra Central in providing its members with a modern digital experience, now and into the future.

"Choosing a digital banking partner wasn't just about finding the right technology; it was about finding the right partner. We were looking for a team that shared our passion for putting members first, and we found that in Lumin Digital," said Ron Sweeney, President & CEO, Sierra Central Credit Union. "From day one, they took the time to understand our goals and worked alongside us to create a solution that truly reflects our members' needs and values. We're confident their innovative platform and teamwork will help us create a smoother, more meaningful digital experience for our members."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

Sierra Central Credit Union

Sierra Central Credit Union, founded in 1955, was originally formed to serve military personnel. Over the past 70 years, the credit union has grown to over $1.4 billion in assets with more than 72,000 members. Providing financial services to northern California residents, Sierra Central offers a full range of cost-saving and value-packed products to better serve its members. Membership benefits include low membership fees, access to 20 branches, share-secured credit cards, and low-cost loans ranging from cars to credit lines, and checking accounts that offer access to more than 30,000 ATMs nationwide through the Co-Op ATM Network. Sierra Central is proud to give back to the local community, donating over $100,000 annually to worthy organizations and fundraising events. Through the Sierra Central Community Foundation, annual scholarships are awarded to deserving students and monthly Worthy Wednesday donations give small non-profits a boost in fundraising. Sierra Central is also proud to hold two free financial literacy programs, each month, at schools throughout the region. For over 70-years, Sierra Central's commitment has been to provide banking products and services that support their members' financial journey today, tomorrow, and into the future.

SOURCE Lumin Digital