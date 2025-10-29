Lumin Digital Selected by SkyOne Federal Credit Union to Deliver Cloud-Native Digital Banking Platform for its Members

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital , a leading cloud‑native digital banking provider, today announced that Hawthorne, CA–based SkyOne Federal Credit Union has selected Lumin Digital as its new digital banking partner. This collaboration will allow SkyOne to accelerate innovation and provide families with a more personalized, seamless digital banking experience.

SkyOne selected Lumin Digital for its cloud‑native architecture, modern user experience, and commitment to continuous innovation. With Lumin Digital, the credit union will be able to introduce new capabilities more frequently, tailor offers and experiences for families through micro‑personalization at scale, and deliver a consistent, intuitive interface across devices — supported by regular feature releases without service disruptions.

"Credit unions like SkyOne are setting a new standard for innovation in member experience," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumin Digital. "We look forward to working with SkyOne to deliver a future-ready digital banking experience that's agile, intuitive, and designed to help families confidently manage their finances at every stage of life."

"At SkyOne Federal Credit Union, our priority has always been to deliver exceptional service to provide a platform that helps families easily manage their finances," said Joseph E. Whitaker, President and CEO, SkyOne Federal Credit Union. "We chose Lumin Digital because their modern platform and commitment to innovation align with our vision to be a trusted partner for parents — delivering secure, seamless, and personalized experiences that grow with our members' needs."

Following a comprehensive evaluation process that included product demonstrations, stakeholder feedback, and strategic alignment reviews, SkyOne identified Lumin Digital's transparent product roadmap, flexible SDK for tailored experiences, and open partner ecosystem as key advantages to reduce time‑to‑market and support long‑term digital strategy.

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 60,000 members and over $900 million in assets, headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a full suite of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a strong financial foundation by providing the tools to reach financial success. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Learn more at https://www.skyone.org . Follow SkyOne on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

