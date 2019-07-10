Lumina Secures $5 Million In Capital Raise

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina, a predictive analytics company whose AI-driven Radiance platform helps keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of potential risk-related behaviors, announced today that it has raised an additional $5 million in funding. This round, which included investment funds and individual investors, follows an earlier capital raise of approximately $8.5 million in August 2017.

"We are extremely pleased with our industry-leading Radiance platform, and the market's positive response to it. We will use this funding to accelerate growth through further investment in sales and marketing," said Allan Martin, the CEO and Co-Founder of Lumina. "Our confidence in Radiance and our growth trajectory is reflected in the fact that our latest round of funding came almost entirely from existing investors and team members."

Lumina's investment in sales and marketing efforts will focus on key industry verticals including education, government, finance and transportation industries. As part of its education outreach efforts, the company plans to announce a major school initiative in the coming weeks, leveraging its Radiance platform to help keep students and campuses safe across the country.

In addition to the sales and marketing efforts, the company is planning to expand office space at its Tampa headquarters and grow its team both there and in its Washington, DC office. Lumina is currently recruiting for two positions, a customer success analyst and a research analyst, both based in Tampa.

About Lumina

Lumina is a predictive analytics company founded on the idea that technology is a force for good. The company's optimized artificial intelligence capabilities help keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of high-risk behavior. Lumina's Radiance platform uses proprietary, deep web listening algorithms to uncover risk, provide timely, actionable information, and help prevent catastrophic loss. Lumina is committed to protecting what matters most, and its Radiance platform is designed to help solve the world's most challenging problems.

For more information contact Jill Kermes at 202-957-0715 or jill.kermes@luminaanalytics.com

SOURCE Lumina