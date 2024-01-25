Luminaries Across Healthcare and Tech Join Suki's Advisory Board Alongside A New Chief Revenue Officer

Comprised of leaders from top technology companies and health systems, Suki's board will advance its mission to build the most advanced AI assistant to lift the administrative burden from clinicians

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , the leader of voice artificial intelligence for healthcare, announces its new advisory board of six distinguished executives across healthcare and technology. The board will serve as trusted advisors on commercial and technical strategies, leveraging their deep expertise to help Suki accomplish its mission of making healthcare tech assistive and invisible. One of the board's primary focuses will be to guide technical roadmap and areas of expansion to ensure innovations are valuable to users and health systems. The board believes in Suki's mission and is dedicated to continuing its trailblazing growth to help enhance the lives of healthcare professionals by harnessing the power of technology.

In addition to the advisory board, Suki is bolstering its leadership team by appointing Michael Maus as Chief Revenue Officer to oversee all commercial activity and drive growth. Maus previously held executive positions at major health companies, including Athenahealth and Iris Telehealth, making him well-equipped to drive revenue generation and propel the company forward.

This news comes on the heels of an eventful and successful 2023 for Suki with various key partnership announcements with industry heavyweights, including MEDITECH and Epic , as well as cutting-edge product enhancements such as ambient documentation and inpatient support .

The advisory board is comprised of six members spanning healthcare, technology, and venture capital, including:

Ramanathan V. Guha : As a current Google Fellow who played a key role in the creation of Google's Programmable Search Engine feature, Guha will serve as Suki's Technical Advisor. He is most known in the tech world for his work developing widely used web standards, including RSS, RDF, & Schema.org.

Sameer Badlani , MD: Serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Fairview Health Services, Dr. Badlani currently leads the system's Experience, Digital, and Technology functions, with additional responsibility for Innovation. He also serves as Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon University , teaching digital transformation to various cohorts ranging from the US Army, physician executives and Chief Digital and Data Officers.

Marijka Grey , MD: As the System Vice President for Ambulatory Transformation and Innovation at CommonSpirit, Dr. Grey leads a team of innovators who work on advancing the healthcare system by refining both clinical and administrative workflows leveraging cutting-edge technology to make the day-to-day care of patients better for everyone. During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the clinical rollout of virtual visits across CommonSpirit's 21 states, resulting in over 2.7 million ambulatory virtual visits since the start of the pandemic.

Bob Kocher, MD: As a Partner at venture capital firm Venrock, Kocher specifically focuses on health tech and services investments. Prior to Venrock, he served in the Obama Administration as Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare and Economic Policy on the National Economic Council and as a Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Frank Naeymi-Rad , PhD: Serving as the co-founder of Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc. (IMO), Naeymi-Rad has guided the company to become the premier terminology vendor for EHRs. Its services are now used by about 85% of all physicians and nurses. Dr. Naeymi-Rad is also a Chairman of Leap of Faith Technologies, Inc., and he has over 50 scientific publications and holds 11 patents related to EHRs and health enterprise informatics.

Ujjwal Singh : With 25+ years of experience in the space, Singh is the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Multiverse. He is passionate about leveraging new technologies to solve hard human problems in the areas of communication, collaboration, and community. Prior to Multiverse, he was responsible for building products and teams across Meta, Google, and GoFundMe.

"The caliber of talent and depth of experience of our advisory board and of Mike, our new CRO, is truly astounding," said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. "Our mission to make healthcare technology invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians is a powerful one, and we've made tremendous progress towards it. With these powerhouse individuals joining us on our journey, we are poised to reach even greater heights."

One of the largest public health crises in the world today is the shortage of clinicians. Suki's AI clinical assistant is revolutionizing healthcare by drastically reducing the time it takes clinicians to complete administrative tasks such as documentation, coding, and more, thus reducing burnout, increasing ROI for health systems, and delivering personalized, high-quality care to patients. With the inclusion and support of some of the brightest minds in the industry, Suki will continue to push the boundaries to provide the most comprehensive, innovative solution on the market.

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI voice assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and retrieving information from the EHR, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

