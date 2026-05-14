Luminate Bank® Earns 8 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® has announced today that it is a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner in eight categories.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in key areas of workplace culture. Luminate Bank was honored in the following eight categories:

Employee Appreciation – Fostering a culture of gratitude where employees feel valued and motivated to perform at their best

– Fostering a culture of gratitude where employees feel valued and motivated to perform at their best Compensation & Benefits – Providing meaningful rewards while recognizing and appreciating employee contributions

– Providing meaningful rewards while recognizing and appreciating employee contributions Employee Well-Being – Prioritizing the health, wellness, and overall well-being of employees

– Prioritizing the health, wellness, and overall well-being of employees Innovation – Encouraging new ideas and embedding innovation across all levels of the organization

– Encouraging new ideas and embedding innovation across all levels of the organization Leadership – Inspiring confidence through strong leadership that understands both employees and customers

– Inspiring confidence through strong leadership that understands both employees and customers Professional Development – Supporting career growth and empowering employees to advance professionally

– Supporting career growth and empowering employees to advance professionally Purpose & Values – Living out a clear mission and values that guide everyday work

– Living out a clear mission and values that guide everyday work Work-Life Flexibility – Offering flexible work options and a supportive, people-first environment

"We're deeply honored by this recognition, especially because it's based on what our employees are saying about their experience," said Courtney Hoefener, Chief Human Resources Officer. "These awards reflect a culture that doesn't happen by accident. We've been very intentional about listening to our team and investing in what matters most to them. To see that come through across so many areas, from well-being to growth to leadership, is incredibly meaningful."

Luminate Bank's story dates back to 1937, when it began as Equity Bank. In 2020, new ownership reimagined that legacy, launching Luminate Bank and Luminate Home Loans with a renewed focus on guiding customers through complex financial decisions with clarity and care. The organization took another step forward in 2025 by uniting under a single Luminate Bank brand, combining full-service banking with a strong mortgage platform to better serve customers. Today, a nationwide team of more than 700 professionals continues to build on that vision, combining digital innovation with relationship-driven banking to support clients at every stage of their financial journey.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.

About Luminate Bank® — At Luminate Bank, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey. Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the US, making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more about how we can open doors for you at www.luminate.bank, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call (952) 939-7200.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Schwake, CMO

[email protected]

952-698-3300

SOURCE Luminate Bank