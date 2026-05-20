Luminate Bank® Honored with Dual Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Awards® for Outstanding Lending Achievement

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® proudly announced today that it is a recipient of two prestigious Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Awards®, earning distinction in both the Home Possible Greatest Volume and Home Possible Fastest Growth categories. These honors underscore the bank's exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to expanding access to affordable home financing.

Now in its ninth year, the Home Possible Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence (RISE) Awards® is an esteemed annual program presented by Freddie Mac. The awards honor lender partners for outstanding performance in using Home Possible® and HFA Advantage® mortgages to help very low- to low-income borrowers achieve homeownership.

Luminate Bank's dual recognition highlights both the scale and momentum of its impact. The Greatest Volume award reflects the bank's success in delivering a high number of qualifying mortgages, while the Fastest Growth award acknowledges its rapid expansion in helping more borrowers access these critical financing options.

Long before the Luminate Bank name existed, the foundation for its story was established in 1937 with the opening of a Minnesota state-chartered bank, marking the beginning of its long history in banking services. In 2020, new ownership reimagined that legacy, launching Luminate Bank and Luminate Home Loans with a renewed focus on guiding customers through complex financial decisions with clarity and care. The organization took another step forward in 2025 by uniting under a single Luminate Bank brand, combining full-service banking with a strong mortgage platform. What began as a team of six has grown into a nationwide network of more than 700 professionals, with assets reaching $500 million and mortgage originations exceeding $4 billion. Most important is Luminate Bank's mission to expand access to homeownership and support the individuals and families it serves through every step of their financial journey.

"Being recognized by Freddie Mac's RISE Awards® is an honor because it reflects what matters most to us—helping more people achieve homeownership. We believe everyone deserves someone in their corner," stated Eric Lovins, President of Mortgage Lending. "Our team is committed to simplifying the process, providing clear guidance, and giving buyers the confidence to take that important step. That makes this work incredibly meaningful."

About Luminate Bank® — At Luminate Bank, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey. Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the US, making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more about how we can open doors for you at www.luminate.bank, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call (952) 939-7200.

Media Contact

Debbie Schwake, CMO

[email protected]

952-698-3300

SOURCE Luminate Bank