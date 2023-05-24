LuminoCity Dino Safari comes to New Jersey Town Square, Open Daily from June 10 - July 9, 2023

LuminoCity Dino Safari comes to New Jersey Town Square, Experience a World Where Light Art Meets Dinosaur Adventure Tweet this

Journey back in time and marvel at the sight of over 50 life-sized animated dinosaurs, from the cunning Oviraptor to the formidable Triceratops and the soaring Pterosauria. And be prepared to be awe-struck by the centerpiece, a towering 45-foot Brachiosaurus. They're not just statues - these prehistoric giants spring to life, boasting spectacular special effects. Watch as their jaws open and close in a roar, their heads and tails sway, and their bodies mimic lifelike movements. Hear them breathe, see their eyes blink open and close, and catch the Pterosauria's wings flutter in the breeze.

As dusk envelops the landscape, enchanting lights cast a magical glow over these beasts, transporting you into a world where the Cretaceous period meets the thrill of modern light art. It's an animated spectacle of time and illumination that promises an extraordinary journey!

But the adventure doesn't stop at sightseeing - it's interactive too! For just $5, our youngest explorers can buckle up in dino-themed cars and experience the thrill of our Dino Ride & Speedway, while those of all ages can defy gravity on our colossal Dino Paradise Bounce house for just $18. We've also created a whimsical journey aboard the Caterpillar Express, offering guests a winding tour through our radiant dino-lit wonderland for $10 per ride.

Diving into our immersive Dino Safari, guests can also enjoy free activities, become dinosaur detectives in our Jurassic Fossils Hunt, maybe even find a T-Rex! Also, meet Cosmo Lumi, our glowing friend who lights up the park with joy. And for the daring, Volcano Bone Valley awaits. With its thrilling fossil field, the T-Rex Thrill Chair, and the Dino Bone Throne, it's a fantastic spot for future paleontologists and dino-lovers.

"We are thrilled to bring the extraordinary Dino Safari experience to the vibrant heart of New Jersey's Townsquare, providing residents and visitors with a fresh, exciting take on summer festivities," said the Founder Xiaoyi Chen.

Combining interactive fun, exhilarating adventure, and fascinating learning experiences, LuminoCity's Dino Safari promises an unforgettable journey into the prehistoric era, brought to life by the glow of artful illumination.

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Dino Safari at Rockaway Townsquare runs for 30 days from June 10th to July 9th, 2023. Admission tickets are only available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com. The festival will be open EVERYDAY from 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm.

Tickets for LuminoCity Dino Safari provide flexible access, with no need to select a specific date at the time of purchase. This allows you to plan your visit at your convenience and ensures a seamless experience!

Parking Information: This will be Free to all festival goers.

2023 LuminoCity Dino Safari x Rockaway Townsquare

Rockaway Townsquare - JC Penney Parking Lot

301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, visit www.luminocityfestival.com and be sure to follow us on Instagram!

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival