LuminoCity Festival Returns to Maryland with the Spectacular Dino Safari Festival

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival Inc. (LuminoCity), a women and minority-owned light sculpture festival, is excited to announce its return to Montgomery County, Maryland, with the highly anticipated Dino Safari Festival. This event will run from July 4 to August 4, 2024, at Westfield Montgomery Mall, located at 7101 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda, MD. The festival will be open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite.

Image courtesy of LuminoCity Festival

"We are thrilled to return to Maryland for our Dino Safari Festival," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity. "Those that missed it last November, can experience the mesmerizing journey of prehistoric wonders, and create one-of-a-kind memories for families, friends, and dinosaur lovers."

Following the success of its Holiday Lights Festival in 2023, LuminoCity's Dino Safari Festival marks its second appearance in the area, featuring new themes and attractions. The Holiday Lights Festival will also return to Montgomery County this November.

The Dino Safari Festival will transport attendees to an era long past, offering a captivating glimpse into the ancient world of dinosaurs, mammoths, saber-toothed tigers, and more. Using state-of-the-art animatronics with light art, visitors will experience these larger-than-life-size prehistoric giants come to life with jaw-dropping realism.

Highlights include:

Dino Safari and Ice Age Adventure: Explore 70+ life-sized animated dinosaurs and immersive ice age animal sculptures.

Explore 70+ life-sized animated dinosaurs and immersive ice age animal sculptures. Interactive Recreation Zone: Enjoy attractions such as a Dino Bounce Castle, Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill, Jungle Explorer Playground, Dino Carousel, and Oviraptor Ride.

Enjoy attractions such as a Dino Bounce Castle, Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill, Jungle Explorer Playground, Dino Carousel, and Oviraptor Ride. Educational Experiences: Participate in a Safari Dig and Dino Fossil Hunt to uncover hidden gems and excavate fossils from the prehistoric era.

Participate in a Safari Dig and Dino Fossil Hunt to uncover hidden gems and excavate fossils from the prehistoric era. Lumi Giftshop: Shop for dino-themed toys, gifts, and Lumi souvenirs.

Shop for dino-themed toys, gifts, and Lumi souvenirs. Food & Relaxation Zone: Food trucks and restroom facilities provide convenient options to grab a bite and unwind after the prehistoric adventure.

Tickets are $16 to $20 per person; children 3 and under are free. ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was created to offer unforgettable experiences through light and imagination. They transform creative thoughts into illuminating works of light and color. Each year, they introduce new and unique pieces of art to their festivals, including LuminoCity, Holiday Lights, and Dino Safari. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

