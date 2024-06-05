LuminoCity Festival Announces Anticipation for Winners of Lumi's Utopia Children's Drawing Competition

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival is thrilled to announce that the submission period for the third annual "Lumi's Utopia" children's drawing competition has officially closed. This year's competition, themed "Sweet Dreams," inspired young artists to create unique works. The competition received a diverse array of entries from both online submissions and in-person workshops held at the Long Island Children's Museum (LICM).

The LICM workshops offered young participants the chance to learn about the history and artistry of traditional lantern-making. These workshops, combined with the online submission option, gathered an imaginative collection of artwork.

"We are beyond excited to see the creativity and effort that children have put into their drawings," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity. "Our collaboration with the Long Island Children's Museum has been a fantastic journey, and we are looking forward to transforming some of these wonderful drawings into life-size 3-D light sculptures for our festival."

Competition Details:

Ten Winners Total

Winner Announcement: July 1st, 2024 , online and across LuminoCity's social media platforms.

, online and across LuminoCity's social media platforms. Exhibition Dates: November 8th, 2024 , to January 4th, 2025 , at the 2024 LuminoCity Winter Festival at Eisenhower Park.

Prizes for the Winners Include:

A bespoke light-art collaboration, transforming their drawings into stunning 3-D installations.

Lumi's Friends Admission: Unlimited free entry to LuminoCity Festival from 2024 to 2026 at any location.

Unlimited free entry to LuminoCity Festival from 2024 to 2026 at any location. A Lumi Goodie Bag upon arrival at the 2024 event.

upon arrival at the 2024 event. A Family Four Pass to LICM.

Erika Floreska, President of LICM, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This competition not only provides a platform for young artists to shine but also allows families to experience the joy of their children's creations."

In addition, LuminoCity is excited to announce the launch of our new website. The revamped site will offer an enhanced user experience with comprehensive information about our events, competitions, and how to get involved. Look out for more details please visit LuminoCity Festival .

As part of our special promotion, LuminoCity is offering a Super Early Bird 25% off , the biggest discount of the year, on 2024 LuminoCity Winter Festival tickets. Book your tickets now and enjoy the magic of LuminoCity Festival!

LuminoCity Festival invites everyone to anticipate the winner announcement on July 1st. For more information about LuminoCity Festival and the upcoming exhibitions, please visit LuminoCity Festival .

Media contacts: [email protected]

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival