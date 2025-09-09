LuminoCity Festival Brings its Highly Anticipated, Immersive Dinosaur Walk Through Lights Festival to Freehold Raceway Mall, September 19th to October 25th, 2025!

LuminoCity returns to Freehold Raceway Mall for the third consecutive year with exciting new additions, September 19th to October 25th, 2025!

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival LuminoCity, a woman and minority-owned organization renowned for its breathtaking light sculpture festivals, is thrilled to announce it is returning to Freehold Raceway Mall.

LuminoCity Dino Safari

"We are delighted to return to New Jersey once again and offer our singular, wholly immersive experience to returning visitors and newcomers alike, said Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity. "This festival is rapidly becoming a mainstay with our loyal communities, and we are returning that investment with new animatronics, an expanded 'Bounce Zone' with exciting new inflatables, an expanded kiddie play area, and a new L.E.D. dance floor."

The festival combines cutting-edge animatronics featuring more than 70 life-sized dinosaurs, along with hundreds of stunning light sculptures. Aspiring paleontologists can dig for fossils and treasures in the Safari Dig and Fossil Hunt. Adults and children can enjoy delicious food truck offerings amid the convenience of our Food and Relaxation Zone.

Dino Safari festival offers unique themed events including a Back to School Opening Night celebration, a "Jurassic Fam Jam!" marking National Family Day, and a "Dino-o-ween" costumed showdown celebrating Halloween, Dino style! The adventure continues with fun prizes, photo-worthy moments, and dino-themed toys and souvenirs to take home from Lumi's Gift Shop.

Venue and Ticketing Information:

Location: Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 U.S. 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 in the parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods.

Parking is FREE. Located in the front of the mall in the parking lot at the intersection of Raceway Mall Drive and Winners Circle.

Tickets are available online at luminocityfestival.com or on-site.

or on-site. Opening Day, September 19th: Media are invited to attend. RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected] . Link to media kit here

About LuminoCity Festivals

LuminoCity is a dynamic light-art brand that takes the creative journey from concept through design, manufacturing, and presentation. Our diverse, mission-driven team is inspired by the storied tradition of Chinese lantern making, blending distinctive backgrounds to create contemporary art that transforms imaginative ideas into stunning works of light and color.

