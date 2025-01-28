LuminoCity Festival Brings the U.S.'s Largest Immersive Dinosaur Lights Festival to The Florida Mall, February 13th to March 30th, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival Inc, a woman and minority-owned organization renowned for its breathtaking light sculpture festivals, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Dino Safari Festival is returning to Orlando February 13th to March 30th.

Combining cutting-edge animatronics, innovative lighting design, and interactive exhibits, the festival offers an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. Attendees can explore captivating educational displays during the day and witness a magical spectacle of light and artistry at night. The festival also features unique themed events like Sweetheart Safari(2/14), Dinosaur Wranglers(2/27), Cavepeople vs. Dinos(3/14) and Dino Bash(3/21).

"We're thrilled to return to Orlando, a city where entertainment and creativity thrive," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "Our mission is to create more than just an event—it's about sparking joy, inspiring wonder, and fostering connections within the community, while also supporting the local economy by attracting visitors who explore the city's attractions."

Festival Highlights:

Two Immersive Zones: Dino Safari and Ice Age Adventure, featuring over 70+ life-sized dinosaurs and Ice Age creatures.

Interactive Dino-themed attractions including Dino Bounce House, Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill, Train Ride, and Dino Carousel.

Educational Experiences: Aspiring paleontologists can dig for fossils and treasures in the Safari Dig and Fossil Hunt.

Food & Drink: Enjoy delicious food truck offerings amid the convenience of our Food and Relaxation Zone!

Lumi Gift Shop: Bring home the adventure with dino-themed toys, gifts, and Lumi souvenirs.

Opening Ceremony: On February 13th at 5:30 PM, LuminoCity will host an Opening Ceremony. Participants will include Orange County District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe and other dignitaries, local business leaders and community partners. Interested media can contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

Location: The Florida Mall (8001 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809, in lot across from the Florida Hotel) Parking: Free Parking

Operational Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM; Friday, Saturday: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM.

Ticket Information: General Admission: $18–$20 (children three and under free). Tickets available online at luminocityfestival.com or on-site. ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. Worry-Free Refunds available for unused tickets until March 30, 2025. Details: https://www.luminocityfestival.com/2024-dino-faqs.

Every year, Luminocity brings new and unique pieces of art into their festivals to create an immersive experience full of magic and wonder. For more information, visit www.luminocityfestival.com.

Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

