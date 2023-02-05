LuminoCity Festival Comes To Raleigh This Spring

Experience An Immersive Wonderland of Lights

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is just around the corner and LuminoCity is gearing up for an exciting new event that is sure to brighten up the season. The Immersive World of Joy Blossom Light installations will take place at Pullen Park in Raleigh, NC. The enchanting experience will deliver over 10 acres of light and art installations between February 18th and April 9, and is a wonderful gathering place for family and friends.

Event Poster

The festival will feature a stunning display of lights that will transform Pullen Park into a dazzling wonderland. Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of lights, including five beautiful themes - Dinosaur Adventures, Wildlife Safari, The Mystery Garden, The Joy Blossom, and Alice's Enhancement. The event will also feature food vendors, and activities for children. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms at night, and also ride the 200-year-old carousel in the magnificent scenery.

"We are so excited to bring this unique event to Pullen Park and offer residents and visitors a chance to experience the beauty of spring in a refreshing way," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "This event is the perfect way to kick off the spring season and we look forward to serving everyone."

This event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves the outdoor breath of Spring. With ample space for walking, lounging, and playing, it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and spend quality time with loved ones.

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Festival at Pullen Park runs for 32 days between February 18th to April 9th, 2023. Admission tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com.

Parking Information: This will be Free to all festival goers.

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, visit www.luminocityfestival.com and be sure to follow us on instagram!

