LuminoCity Festival Returns for Anticipated 2021 Holiday Season in Two Brand-New Locations

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Inc., a multimedia entertainment company that transforms captivating stories into multidimensional experiences, announced the return of its one-of-a-kind holiday event, LuminoCity Festival, with its 2021 festival theme, 'Shine Again.' Inspired by the power and warmth of light overcoming the darkness, the LuminoCity Festival features exhibitions of spectacular light art displays and is a celebration of cultures and the world around us. Touted by TimeOut Magazine as a must-see experience, we are so excited to show you a brand new experience this year!

The LuminoCity Festival features exhibitions of spectacular light art displays and is a celebration of cultures and the world around us. Set upon a world lit-up with towering luminous sculptures, The LuminoCity Festival will take you to dazzling new worlds.

For the first time ever, the LuminoCity festival will be taking place in 2 different locations — Roer's Zoofari in Fairfax County, Virginia (opening October 15) and Clark Botanic Gardens in Long Island, New York (opening November 12) — local residents and families are invited to venture through the forest of warm glowing lights.

"We are excited to announce the details for our third annual LuminoCity Festival, which we are thrilled to host in two new locations this year," said Xiaoyi Chen, CEO of LuminoCity. "As one of the only expansive holiday experiences to safely open in 2020, it was an honor for us to bring some hope and joy to many individuals and families last year. For 2021, we hope to inspire even more with our theme, 'Shine Again,' and create an unforgettable and joyous holiday event that everyone can share with their loved ones."

Set upon a world lit-up with towering luminous sculptures, The LuminoCity Festival will take you to dazzling new worlds with Lumi, the LuminoCity mascot, as your guide. The immersive outdoor event will be a festive timed-entry experience for guests of all ages! Be prepared to stop and stare at all the handmade sculptures the festival has to offer. Featuring new light art installations, highlights of the 2021 LuminoCity Festival include the all-new 'Lumi's Utopia' as well as our annual 'Lumi's Friends' exhibit.

Following the conclusion of Lumi's children's art event that took place this summer, Lumi's Utopia will feature the artwork from six young artists. Their 2D art designs, whose inspiration was 'My Favorite Gift,' will be brought to life as large 3D light-art sculptures to be viewed by all attendees of the 2021 LuminoCity Festival, creating an unforgettable experience for the talented young artists.

Our annual "Lumi's Friends" Exhibit is back by popular demand! LuminoCity's lantern artists will bring to life several of today's most popular—and furry—social media stars as part of "Lumi's Friends." Through the unique partnership with these furry friends—including @smoothiethecat & @turboroo—festival goers will get to enjoy the artistic sculptures that capture each of the personalities of their favorite social media pets brought to life through light and color. The immersive experience is fun for all! Come with your friends, family, and loved ones. And make sure you have your camera ready to take photos with Lumi and the gang!

Ticket Information: Timed entry admission tickets will run between $22 to $76 for visitors to experience the full LuminoCity Festival immersive experience. An admission ticket is required for each visitor ages 3 and up.

